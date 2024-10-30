Civil Aviation Minister Reviews Operational Plans Of Egyptian Airports

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sameh El-Hefny, of Civil Aviation, has met with the directors of Egyptian airports, in the presence of Montaser Manaa, Deputy Minister of Aviation, and Ahmed Mansour, Chairperson of the Egyptian Airports Company.





According to a statement by the of Civil Aviation, the meeting was part of the follow-up of operational plans at all airports; coinciding with the approaching celebration of Christmas and New Year's. The meeting also reviewed all the obstacles and challenges that may affect the quality of services, in addition to determining the operational priorities required during the coming phase in light of the development plan adopted by the Ministry to improve the level of services provided to passengers.





The Minister stressed the essential role of the airport director's duties and the effectiveness of the responsibilities required by this job. They are the main officials managing and implementing all safety and operational standards to ensure the highest quality of services are applied. He also pointed out the strategic role in planning, organizing, directing, coordinating, monitoring and follow-up.















Moreover, the Minister highlighted the importance of a comprehensive view of the operational dimensions, especially at the points of actual contact and interaction with the passenger, such as at reservation and passport counters, visa upon arrival service, baggage belt area, service areas, etc.





El-Hefny said that the experience of airport managers is also important, as they are the most knowledgeable and familiar with the culture of passengers according to the nature of each airport. They also play an important role of making quick decisions in light of the actual operating data.





The Minister pointed out the importance of prior preparation by developing a proactive plan for all emergencies and events that may arise during periods of heavy operation. He stressed that it is crucial to create awareness and provide continuous training for airport coordinators to ensure flexibility of movement within the departure and arrival halls.“We must make the best use of their capabilities as effective tools within the Egyptian airport system,” he said.





El-Henfy explained that coordination and continuous communication with all concerned parties inside airport is crucial. These are complementary and pivotal sides that affect the flexibility and flow within passenger buildings.





He stressed that satisfying passengers and meeting their needs is a top priority on the work agenda. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of the compliance sector in the continuous evaluation of airports to maximize their capabilities and performance.





The Minister said to airport managers that it is crucial to come up with new solutions, an innovative vision, and out-of-the-box ideas to reach the desired financial and investment returns for Egyptian airports. He also stressed the importance of airport managers' periodic meetings to keep performance in check.