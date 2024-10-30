Scottsmiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: New Organic Soil And Mulch Offerings Expand Sustainable Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

Organic gardening is on the rise across demographic groups with over 76 percent of millennials alone expressing their extreme interest in organic gardening. In response, we developed the Miracle-Gro Organics product line with the 2024 launch of two new products, Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil and Miracle-Gro Organic All Natural Mulch.

Our Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil is a uniquely crafted soil blend for raised bed or in-ground gardening. This organic mix is peat-free and made with upcycled green waste. It is also locally crafted, meaning the product is manufactured less than 150 miles on average from the stores in which it is sold (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). The soil blend also includes a quick release natural fertilizer that feeds plants for up to two months and grows more vegetables when compared to an unfed plant.

Our Organic All Natural Mulch is the first and only organic mulch being offered in the retail space with national distribution. It boasts a dye-free formula, use of 10 percent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) content in the packaging and sustainably forested wood. With no runoff from dye, this product is waterway safe. Furthermore, the use of natural forest products - rather than construction debris or pallet wood used by some competitors - results in a product that is safe for kids and pets when used as directed.

Our R&D Growing Media team carefully evaluates every component of these products from a physical, microbial and chemical level. This degree of detail shows our commitment to science and innovation and makes us confident that we are bringing high-quality organic growing media to the market.

To learn more about ScottsMiracleGro's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our webpage

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.