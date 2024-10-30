BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD TO LAUNCH MARKET-LEADING ACCESSORIES AT 2024 SEMA SHOW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Fadi AjamFREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive aftermarket leader Black Horse Off Road will unveil several new products at the upcoming SEMA Show being held in Las Vegas from November 5-8. Black Horse Off Road's booth (#57163 ) will be in the West Hall in the center of the Trucks, SUVs & Off-Road section, at which they'll also be hosting daily giveaways and a SEMA Selfie Challenge Instagram event.Over the past 25 years, Black Horse Off Road has successfully leveraged this specialty equipment forum to introduce their proprietary, ground-breaking offerings to an audience geared up for the latest-and-greatest items for their personal and commercial rides.Among the most exciting products Black Horse Off Road will be debuting at the SEMA Show this year will be the Desperado Armour Front and Rear Bumper, Base K2 Toolboxes, and Accessories for Base K2 Solution.Engineered to protect your truck from road obstacles, the Desperado Armour Front Bumper is built tough enough to take the hit. This grille guard bumper features a 2” hitch receiver, tow hook shackles, and locations for mounting light and sensor relocation points, with an option to add a winch up to 12,000 pounds. The Desperado Armour Rear Bumper, also finished in a durable texture black powder coat, is similarly constructed to protect your vehicle from unexpected situations and boasts mounting back-up lights and sensor relocation points.Made from aluminum diamond plate, the Work Horse ® Base K2 Toolboxes feature a lid (with a spring-loaded hinge to assist in opening and closing) that can be used as a worktable, as well as an inside aluminum shelf that can be adjusted to accommodate different requirements. Two sizes (34” and 22” wide) can be configured to fit all bed sizes using the Work Horse Base K2 Solution.In addition, a variety of Work Horse Accessories for Base K2 Solution will be unveiled, including Angular Hanging Hooks, Angular L Hanging Hook, Big Load Stop, Load Stop, Round Bed Hook, Round Cord Hook, Round Slat Bed Hook, and U Bracket Carrier.“Everyone attending the SEMA Show will be looking for the best and hottest products to enhance the safety, performance and reliability of their vehicles,” said Fadi Ajam, president and CEO of Black Horse Off Road.“Participating in the show will allow us to talk with these discerning automotive enthusiasts about our newest, market-challenging offerings – and our fully loaded trucks will help them envision how these products will appearon their own trucks and SUVs.”For more information on Black Horse Off Road, visit . For details on the 2024 SEMA Show, visit .# # #About Black Horse Off RoadFounded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories' wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers' increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery. With a logo that reflects strength, endurance, and vigor, Black Horse Off Road's extensive product line includes bull bars and safari bars; rear bumper guards and hitch steps; side steps and running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; as well as fender flares and rain guards. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive retailers and online stores across the country.

