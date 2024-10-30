Segway Gokart Pro 2 Named To TIME's List Of Best Inventions Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The micromobility leader's 3-in-1 GoKart selected as winner in the Entertainment & Gaming Category

Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. The newly introduced and game-changing Segway GoKart Pro 2 was named a winner in the Entertainment & Gaming category .

"We are so proud to have the GoKart Pro 2 selected as one of the leading inventions of 2024," said Tom Hebert, vice president of sales and marketing at Segway. "At Segway, we're working to shape the future of micromobility, which means constantly innovating to enhance the experience of every ride. We saw an overlap in the market for thrill seekers-those that find a sense of adventure reaching speeds over 25 mph and those that find it in heart-racing video games-and saw a chance to redefine 'fun' through this truly unique 3-in-1 product."

The GoKart Pro 2, which made its debut at CES 2024, is not only a traditional go-kart with four driving modes, but it can effortlessly convert into a Ninebot S Max hoverboard to offer unparalleled multifunctionality. Beyond that, it also enriches the gaming experience when connected to a gaming platform as a rig for racing simulators. Segway has elevated entertainment and transportation by combining three exciting experiences in a way that hasn't been done before.

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as health care, AI and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)-including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation, powersports and robotics. Established in Bedford, NH, US, in 1999, Segway is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit .

