LAGO Innovation Fund Facilitates Investment In Happy Head

Redefining Personalized Hair Restoration for Men and Women with Science-Backed Solutions

- Heather LaFreniere, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LAGOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), a private credit fund supporting high-growth companies that are transforming industries and product categories, announced that it has provided a debt facility along with an incremental equity investment from existing investors for Happy Head , a leading telemedicine provider of dermatologist-prescribed, customized hair medical solutions for men and women. Happy Head is redefining personalized hair restoration with science-backed, customizable medicines as well as non-prescription products, giving patients the opportunity to address hair loss effectively and conveniently online with its customer-centric approach.“We're confident this round of funding will help propel Happy Head even further in their successful growth and development, as they continue to lead in the telehealth sector with their medically supervised, customer-driven hair restoration solutions for everyone,” noted Heather La Freniere, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LAGO.“We're impressed by companies like Happy Head, not only making strides in an emerging space such as telemedicine, but also in an area of specialization for their customers.”“Happy Head's rapid growth and market expansion prompted us to work together with the LAGO team to enhance our capital structure, and they tailored a term loan facility to accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Benjamin Katz, CEO of Happy Head.“This facility will provide the necessary capital for key initiatives, including omnichannel marketing expansion, talent acquisition, and other critical investments essential to driving our continued growth.”About LAGOLAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports high-growth“disruptor” companies by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $5-$50MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Space Tech, Health + Wellness, Clean Beauty + Skincare and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of a business. To learn more, visit and follow on LinkedIn .About Happy HeadHappy Head is the leading telemedicine provider of dermatologist-prescribed, customized hair medicine for both men and women. Developed by world-renowned experts in hair restoration and hair growth, Happy Head's proprietary hair growth medicines feature the most potent FDA-approved ingredients available on the market today. The company's flagship product is a customizable TopicalRx Solution, designed to be applied directly to the scalp, with active ingredients such as Finasteride, Dutasteride, Spironolactone, Minoxidil, Retinoic Acid, Hydrocortisone, and more. In addition to its topical treatments, Happy Head offers a comprehensive range of oral medications, including the industry's first 3-in-1 SuperCapsuleTM, which combines ingredients such as Finasteride or Dutasteride, Minoxidil, and Vitamin D3 in a single daily dose for maximum convenience and efficacy. To further enhance hair growth, patients can supplement their prescription regimen with non-prescription products, including Happy Head's Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner, Hair Supplements, and Scalp Dermaroller. For more information go to .

