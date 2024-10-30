Billie Eilish's No.3 Fragrance Is Among Top Winners At Scentbird's First Digital Fragrance Awards, Engaging Fragrance Enthusiasts Everywhere

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Scentbird, the fragrance subscription pioneer, has redefined the fragrance with its groundbreaking Digital Fragrance Awards, live-streamed from New York City's iconic Crosby Street Hotel. Bringing together fragrance lovers worldwide, the event set a new standard for the fragrance world's digital evolution.

And the Winners are... Scentbird Digital Fragrance Awards

Continue Reading

Hosted by beauty editor and Scentbird's Associate Director of Communications Marianne Mychaskiw, the awards program honored a diverse selection of fragrances and industry icons. Attendees saw an unprecedented level of participation, where influencers and fans could cast their votes and make their voices heard. #FragranceTok's Travaulya Wallace (@travaulyawallace) joined Mychaskiw to co-present the People's Choice Popular and Niche categories, in which the winners were determined by the online community.



"With the Digital Fragrance Awards, we've embraced the dynamic world where tradition meets digital innovation ," said Mariya Nurislamova, Founder and CEO of Scentbird. "This awards program reflects our passion for not only celebrating fragrance artistry but also amplifying the voices of our vibrant community of fragrance enthusiasts. "

The awards leveraged data insights gathered from millions of consumer interactions on the platform, highlighting top trends and preferences. Nominees were evaluated by a prestigious committee, including April Long, Beauty Director at Town & Country, Kathleen Hou, Beauty Director at Elle, Diego Leon, Menswear & Lifestyle Creator (@dannyinthebronx), and Jane Larkworthy, Contributing Editor at Air Mail Look.

2024 Digital Fragrance Award Winners:



Fragrance Influencer of the Year : Paul Fino (@paulreactss)

Rising Star Award : House of Bō

Top New Launch of the Year – Popular : No. 3 by Billie Eilish

Top New Launch of the Year – Niche : Carmina by The House of Creed

Breakthrough Brand of the Year : Mind Games

People's Choice – Popular (Women's & Men's): Vanilla Sky by Skylar, Sexual Noir Pour Homme by Michel Germain

People's Choice - Niche (Women's & Men's): Not a Perfume by Juliette Has a Gun, Layton by Parfums de Marly Trailblazer Award : Mona Kattan, Kayali

A major highlight was the Trailblazer Award, given to Mona Kattan for her transformative impact on the fragrance industry, particularly in building a massive, enthusiastic community of fragrance lovers, and elevating the art of scent layering to a global stage.

Bettina O'Neill, Scentbird's SVP of Business Development, presented key awards such as Rising Star and Breakthrough Brand, lending her 25 years of expertise to recognize today's innovative brands and influencers.

Scentbird's Digital Fragrance Awards, promises to be a celebration of creativity, artistry, and community.

About Scentbird

Scentbird is a leading online fragrance subscription service offering over 800 designer and niche fragrances. With subscriptions starting at $16.95, Scentbird allows fragrance lovers to explore a curated selection monthly, making luxury scents accessible without commitment. Visit

and follow @scentbird on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for updates.

Media Contact:

Colette Sipperly

+1-917-767-9796

[email protected]

SOURCE Scentbird

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED