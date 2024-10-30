Schwinn Is Forecasting Fun With Launch Of New Compact E-Bike For Teens - Meet The Hurricane

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Today, Schwinn Bikes announces the launch of the Hurricane, a compact e-bike that's all about fast-moving fun. Built for cruising home from school, going on weekend rides, or exploring at the edge of town, the Hurricane creates the kind of excitement that brings friends together.

Schwinn has been making e-bikes since 2017, but this is their first geared toward a younger Gen Z demographic. Boasting a 250-watt motor, this e-bike allows riders to reach top speeds of 17.5 miles per hour with just a twist of the throttle. Drawing inspiration from the original 1978 Schwinn Hurricane, this compact e-bike features retro touches like high-rise handlebars, fat tires, and a sleek yet industrial frame design that conveys a sense of daring adventure to a new generation of young riders.

Schwinn Hurricane Features:



Two Ways to Go: Reach a top speed of 17.5 MPH with just a twist of the throttle. The Hurricane also features pedal assist for riders who feel like pedaling instead.



Range: The Hurricane can travel up to 30 miles on a single charge. Use the included charger and a standard household outlet to recharge for the next ride.



Ride Control: Mechanical disc brakes deliver all-condition stopping power, while 3-inch-wide tires provide plenty of stability and traction on or off the pavement.

Safety: Automatic front and rear LED lights shine as soon as you power on the bike. See and be seen when you ride during the day or at night. The Hurricane also includes a chainguard to protect skin and clothing and fenders to keep you clean and dry from road spray.

"We are thrilled to provide a high quality, compact

e-bike model that is affordable and fun," said Lisa VanderMause, VP of Marketing at Schwinn. "Taking nods from our Hurricane model from the 70s, this new, electric version really speaks to our brand direction and provides consumers with an elevated and modern riding experience."

The Hurricane is for riders aged 13 and up who are looking to outrun boredom on a ride that is cool-looking, fast, and can handle any adventure ahead. Consumers are advised to wear a helmet and be aware of their surroundings whenever riding the Hurricane. The Hurricane suggested retail price is $599 and is available at Schwinnbikes, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Target. Link to purchase

About Schwinn

Schwinn is a brand of Pacific Cycle, based in Madison, WI. Founded in 1895, Schwinn has built some of the best-known and best-loved bicycles of all time. Today, Schwinn remains one of the most recognized bicycle brands in the US, with the mission of making cycling accessible to all. Visit Schwinnbikes for more information.

