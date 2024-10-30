Abzena Announces Major Expansion In Microbiology Laboratory Space In Support Of Biologic Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO for complex biologics and bioconjugates announced a significant expansion in their quality control (QC) testing capabilities at their San Diego, CA biologics development and cGMP site. The new laboratory space enhances Abzena's existing analytical toolkit for antibodies with rapid microbiology release testing and offers customers improved scalability through advanced materials separation.



The expansion of the QC microbiology lab is part of Abzena's broader strategy to help alleviate and address the market demand for quality testing which has been driven by increased regulatory requirements and provides a future-forward approach to streamlining biopharmaceutical innovations.



The new microbiology lab was designed as a standalone space to separate product testing from all other testing being conducted in the microbiological space. This better aligns with industry standards and regulatory requirements and optimizes production capacity by separating high volumes of clinical materials, resulting in yields up to 99%.

This design methodology offers superior operational efficiency and improved scalability while minimizing overall ecological impact.

Sean O'Brien, SVP and San Diego Site Head shares, "Our new QC testing laboratory is a significant milestone for our San Diego site and a further addition to Abzena's global laboratory network. This expansion enhances our ability to provide state-of-the art analytical services that continue to drive progress in testing and report development for our customers. We look forward to working with our customers and partners to advance the frontiers of medical knowledge and to provide the highest-quality testing services to people around the world."

The dedicated laboratory space enables the segregation of product microbiological testing from utility and environmental microbiological testing to minimize the risk of cross-contamination. Its increased size will allow room for additional equipment and technologies as needed, including a BSC and two new incubators.

Troy Wright, SVP & Global Head of Quality at Abzena says, "This announcement comes at a very timely moment with World Quality Month quickly approaching. As an organization focused on quality excellence, increasing our QC footprint is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement, and innovation. This expansion provides even greater sample integrity in the management of our microbiological testing capabilities. We are now positioned to deliver faster results and better support for our customer network, ultimately providing quality and compliant products to patients around the world."

