Patentplus Inventor Develops Portable Tool For Removing Flooring (PPK-129)

Inventor Develops Portable Tool For Removing Flooring
Date
10/30/2024 10:16:29 AM
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was on a job site on my hands and knees with a pry bar and hammer and three other workers trying to remove a bathroom floor. After an entire day, we only removed a four foot section. We were sore, tired, and defeated. I went home and made the Floor Rocker," said the inventor, from Prairie
du Sac, Wis. "I took it to the job site the following day and within 20 minutes using my invention we had removed the remainder of the floor."
The invention provides an improved tool for floor removal tasks. In doing so, it can be used to remove hard and difficult flooring. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases efficiency. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for home improvement
companies, flooring companies, do-it-yourselfers, handymen, contractors, etc.
