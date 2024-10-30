World Premiere: Belgian Startup Launches Artistic QR Codes On Memorial Objects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meaningul memento from Forever Connected next to a modern urn

Artistic QR codes integrated into meaningful physical memorial objects to preserve lasting memories of our dearly departed

LEUVEN, VLAAMS-BRABANT, BELGIUM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Forever Connected, a promising Belgian startup, announces the launch of a world-first: artistic QR codes integrated into physical memorial objects to preserve lasting memories of our dearly departed.In an era where digitalization plays an increasingly prominent role in our lives, Forever Connected offers an innovative and deeply emotional way to honour memories of loved ones. The memorial objects – including beautiful flower wreaths and tiles – are crafted with unique artistic QR codes. When scanned, these codes open a personal, digital memorial page where family and friends can share videos, photos, and messages.Forever Connected also provides custom solutions for the funeral industry. We work closely with funeral directors to develop innovative concepts for grave designs, memorial cards, and prayer cards, creatively integrating the artistic QR codes into these objects. These QR codes then link to digital memories, personal stories, or additional information about the deceased, adding a new, modern dimension to the memorial or mourning process."With our artistic QR memorial objects, we give families the opportunity to remember their loved ones in a unique and innovative way that goes beyond traditional methods," says Frederik Rademakers, founder of Forever Connected.This groundbreaking concept is a world first: never before have physical and digital memories been so seamlessly intertwined. Each object is a work of art in itself, and scanning it brings a digital tribute to life that will be preserved for generations.Discover this innovation atFor more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:... or Frederik Rademakers at +32 477583869

