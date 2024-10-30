Arab League: Continuous Aggression On Palestine Shows Int'l Community Incompetence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab League affirmed on Wednesday that the continuation of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in the absence of any firm action from the international community shows incompetence.

This came in a statement by Assistant Secretary General, Director of the and Communication Sector Ambassador Ahmad Khatabi.

"The ugliness of this aggression has shown day after day since October 2023 the extent of the Israeli occupation's insistence on violating the provisions of international law and humanitarian laws," said Khatabi.

Khatabi pointed out to the targeting of residential and public facilities, depriving defenseless civilians, especially children, women and elder people, of any protection, by bombing medical and media teams and preventing the entry of aid, especially with the spread of starvation.

"The occupation forces deliberately aims to obstruct the vital and historical role of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which since its founding in 1949 has provided appreciable services in the humanitarian, social, health and educational fields in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza, which was suffering from terrible fragility under the pressure of the years of siege," he noted.

"UNRWA has provided great humanitarian services to generations of Palestinian people in difficult circumstances and for neighboring countries, and in no way it would be accepted to marginalize its role or cancel its tasks, especially in light of the current harsh humanitarian conditions that require concrete solidarity and rejection of the dominance of violence and force at the expense of legitimacy," he added. (end)

