Catastrophic Valencia floods result in death of over 51 people

(MENAFN) Catastrophic flooding in Spain's Valencia region has resulted in the tragic loss of 51 lives, as reported by the Interior Ministry’s Center for Integrated Operational Coordination. This devastating toll follows a harrowing night marked by relentless floods, triggered by what has been termed the worst storm of the century, reminiscent only of similar catastrophic events from the 1980s, according to Spain's meteorological agency.



The storm unleashed a staggering amount of rainfall, equivalent to a year's worth, in just a few hours. This overwhelming deluge caused rivers to overflow their banks and even led to the formation of tornadoes. As the water levels rose, roads and towns became submerged, prompting local authorities to suspend rail services around Valencia, cancel flights, and ultimately issue advisories for residents to remain indoors by Tuesday night. Unfortunately, by the time the government dispatched emergency alerts urging people to seek higher ground or stay inside, significant damage had already occurred.



The floods wreaked havoc as rivers surged through communities, leaving hundreds of individuals stranded on rooftops, vehicles, shopping malls, and in industrial areas, with some desperately clinging to trees for safety. In the chaos, many residents turned to social media to plead for help, as local emergency lines were overwhelmed with calls due to the flooding and infrastructure damage.



As of Wednesday morning, reports from Spanish daily El País indicated that hundreds of people were still awaiting rescue. Jose Miguel Basset, head of the firefighters in Valencia province, expressed the urgency of the situation, stating, “We couldn’t get to the victims when they most needed it. And we still don’t have access to all the places that need rescuing,” highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by emergency services in their efforts to reach those in need.

