Iran’s exports of nano-products surge 10 percent annually

(MENAFN) Emad Ahmadvand, the Secretary of Iran's Nanotechnology Innovation Council, announced a significant milestone in the country's nanotechnology sector, revealing that exports of nano-products surged by 110 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. According to reports from IRIB, Iranian producers successfully exported nanotechnology products worth USD145 million during this period. This marks a substantial increase from the USD69 million in exports recorded between March 21, 2022, and March 21, 2023.



Ahmadvand highlighted that while the total value of Iran's nano-products reached USD1.62 billion in the previous year, a striking 91 percent of these products were sold within domestic markets, leaving only nine percent for international export. This suggests that while there is a robust domestic demand for nanotechnology products, there is also a growing interest in Iran's exports, particularly as the country develops its technological capabilities.



In addition, Ahmadvand pointed out that the sales of nano-made products within Iran saw a remarkable increase of 104 percent compared to the previous year. He emphasized that the most significant contributors to the domestic market were nano-coating technologies, nano-composites, and nano-catalysts, indicating a strong development in diverse applications of nanotechnology.



Currently, Iranian-made nanotechnology products are being exported to 49 countries worldwide. Ahmadvand noted that a considerable portion of these exports—around 60 percent—goes to neighboring and regional countries, including Iraq, Syria, India, China, and Turkey. This expanding market for Iranian nanotechnology products not only highlights the country's growing expertise in this field but also its potential for enhancing international trade relations through innovative technological advancements.

