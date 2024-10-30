William Peace University Alum Dr. Kristen Kiki Wynns To Headline Comedy Show At Charlie Goodnights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alum Kristen Wynns to headline comedy show at Charlie Goodnights - William Peace University

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alum Dr. Kristen“Kiki” Wynns, a licensed psychologist and 1997 graduate of Peace College (now William Peace University), returns to Raleigh's iconic Charlie Goodnights comedy club on October 29. Known for seamlessly merging her professional expertise with humor, Wynns is set to headline the Ladies Laugh Lounge after her previous sold-out performance in August. With her unique blend of insight and comedy, Wynns is ready to bring laughter to audiences while reflecting on life's intricacies and everyday experiences.After two decades in the mental health field, Wynns' unexpected journey into stand-up comedy began as a way to relieve stress. Facing the challenges of running her private practice during the pandemic, she sought an outlet that would bring her joy and help her connect with others in a different way. This journey began with an improv class in 2021, which led her to her first open mic performance after a friend's encouragement. Her initial experience of nervousness quickly shifted to exhilaration, and after a few open mics, Wynns was invited to perform alongside comedian Craig Shoemaker, launching her path as a stand-up comic.Reflecting on her transition from psychologist to comedian, Wynns remarked,“I was drawn to comedy to take care of myself like I tell all my clients, but it ended up being this really cool intersection of my two worlds, which are both about helping people feel better.” This“intersection,” as she describes it, underscores her commitment to using humor as a therapeutic tool-believing that laughter positively impacts mental and physical health.As one of the pioneering graduates of Peace College's Bachelor of Arts program , Wynns went on to earn her Ph.D. from UNC-Greensboro. Today, she specializes in child and adolescent psychology, operating three practice locations in North Carolina's Triangle area. Known for her warm approach, Wynns brings levity to her practice, sharing lighthearted moments with her clients and staff, even in the face of serious cases.“I've always been the one in the room to make the whole group laugh,” Wynns said.“I have just loved using humor and laughter that way.”Wynns also recognizes the significant overlap between her observations as a psychologist and the art of comedy. Through her performances, she explores humanity's quirks and connects with audiences by highlighting universal experiences. Her distinctive style draws from her day-to-day life as a wife, mother, and professional, bringing stories to the stage about marriage, parenting, and middle age.“Very real stuff I perform about,” Wynns said.“Marriage, parenting, ADHD, middle-age sex when you have teenagers in the house. All of it is very real.”While her material pulls from her family life, her daughters, aged 18 and 20, have shown encouragement and support for their mom's comedic endeavors-albeit with some embarrassment when her jokes hit close to home. Wynns often uses these interactions as inspiration, crafting relatable comedy from experiences shared by many in the audience.One of Wynns' passions is creating space for women in comedy. Recognizing the lack of female representation in comedy lineups, she sought to elevate women's voices within the industry. This effort was partly inspired by her experiences at Peace College, where a supportive environment nurtured her own growth and independence. She fondly recalls her mother's strength in raising three children alone, which deepened her desire to empower other women. This drive to uplift women led Wynns to help create the Ladies Laugh Lounge, providing a supportive stage for female comics in the Triangle area and promoting greater inclusion in the comedy world.“I've always been for women,” Wynns shared.“I was shocked how comedy was such an old boys club, and I had to fight to be accepted. I just got really fired up to try and create a space for women in comedy in the Triangle.”Wynns continues to innovate by blending humor with self-help, offering humor coaching and workshops for organizations. Her fresh approach combines her mental health expertise with comedy, aiming to empower audiences with the therapeutic benefits of laughter. With a growing following and a platform that resonates with diverse audiences, Wynns brings her unique voice and mission to each performance.Tickets for the upcoming Ladies Laugh Lounge at Charlie Goodnights can be purchased online. Follow Dr. Kristen“Kiki” Wynns on Instagram @kikiscomedyclub to stay updated on her latest shows and projects.About William Peace UniversityWilliam Peace University, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, is committed to providing a supportive and enriching academic environment that prepares students for meaningful careers and impactful lives. Offering a variety of undergraduate programs, WPU combines small class sizes, dedicated faculty, and a focus on real-world learning to ensure that students excel both personally and professionally. Recognized for its innovative curriculum and engaged community, WPU continues to cultivate leaders ready to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Learn more about WPU by reaching out online.

