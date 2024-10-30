India, China Disengagement In Ladakh's Depsang And Demchok Completed: Indian Army Sources

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The disengagement between India and China in the Depsang and Demchok areas of Ladakh was completed, Indian sources said on Wednesday. "Coordinated patrolling to start soon by both sides. Ground commanders will continue to hold talks. Exchange of sweets on Diwali to happen tomorrow," sources told news agency ANI.

Both sides will start patrolling in their respective areas after the disengagement, it reported.

After the onset of Chinese aggression in the area in April 2020, India was working on a to this long-standing dispute.

Earlier on Friday, the Foreign of China stated that the frontier troops of both India and China in the disputed area are engaged in“relevant work” to reach a resolution over the border issues.





The Lin Jian Foreign Ministry spokesperson from China claimed that the work is progressing“smoothly,” at a press briefing.

“In accordance with the recent resolutions on border issues, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, progressing smoothly at present,” the report said quoting Lin Jian at the press briefing.





India announced an agreement over patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh with China last week. This ended the four-military standoff between the two countries.

On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sideline of the BRICS Summit in Russia. Both the leaders acknowledged the agreement on patrolling in the LAC in eastern Ladakh.





The two leaders also stated the need for stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China to promote regional and global peace and prosperity.

Following this meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made an announcement about the new patrolling system along the LAC in Ladakh.

India's border dispute with China over LAC in eastern Ladakh began in 2020 due to the Chinese army's military action. This led to long-term tensions in the bilateral relations of both countries.

(With inputs from ANI)