Colling Media Shines With 8 Wins At The 2024 AZIMA TIM Awards

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a leading full-service digital advertising agency, has again solidified its position as a rising Phoenix-based advertising agency, taking home eight prestigious awards at the 2024 Arizona Innovation Marketing Association (AZIMA) TIM Awards.

These wins across multiple categories underscore Colling Media's innovative approach and dedication to delivering outstanding results for its clients. This latest recognition brings the agency's total award count to 29 since its first submission in 2016.

The AZIMA TIM Awards recognize Arizona's most influential, creative, and data-driven marketing campaigns, celebrating the best in digital marketing excellence. Colling Media's award-winning campaigns span the wide range of digital marketing, including SEO, PPC, display ads, and integrated campaigns for top-tier clients such as Knight Transportation, Express Flooring, and the nation's largest tire retailer.

"Our team's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing continues to pay off," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and innovative thinking that goes into every campaign we produce. I'm incredibly proud of the results we deliver for our clients."

Key highlights from Colling Media's 2024 AZIMA TIM Awards wins include:



Rising Star Award

for October Newson, Associate Director of Performance Marketing

Search Marketing (PPC) Campaign

for Knight Transportation

Online Video

for Musicians Institute SEO Campaign

for Express Flooring

October Newson commented, "Winning the 2024 AZIMA Integrated Rising Star Award is such an honor and wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support and collaboration of my colleagues. I'm grateful to be part of such a dedicated and driven team."

For a complete list of Colling Media's 2024 AZIMA TIM Awards wins and detailed insights into the winning campaigns, visit the full article

here .

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia

or follow the company on LinkedIn .

