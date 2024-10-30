Desvelados Mexican Cantina Celebrates Grand Opening In Santa Monica

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Desvelados Mexican Cantina, known for delivering vibrant and authentic Mexican cuisine, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at 1416 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, California. The celebration takes place on November 1st, in conjunction with the beloved Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) , inviting the Santa Monica community to experience an evening of cultural significance and flavorful delights.

Since opening in 2016,

Desvelados Mexican Cantina has become a staple in the Los Angeles dining scene, winning over locals with its bold flavors and warm, energetic atmosphere. More than just a restaurant, Desvelados offers an immersive journey into Mexican culture, where every visit provides guests with a taste of Mexico's heritage through fresh, flavorful dishes and a lively environment.

Grand Opening: An Elevated Taste of Mexico

The grand opening will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:00 PM PDT, led by owner Adolfo Valenzuela and his family. In celebration of Día de los Muertos , a holiday that honors the memory of loved ones, guests arriving in traditional Día de los Muertos costumes will receive a complimentary tequila shot (restrictions apply). A Mariachi band , a hallmark of all Desvelados openings, will enhance the festive atmosphere, offering guests a true experience of Mexico's warm and vibrant streets.

The Santa Monica location also features a full liquor bar , enhancing the Desvelados experience with a selection of Mexican spirits and cocktails to pair with their signature dishes.

From the Owner

"We're thrilled to bring Desvelados Mexican Cantina to Santa Monica," said Adolfo Valenzuela, owner of Desvelados. "It's taken a lot of dedication and hard work to expand our family business, but seeing how far we've come is truly rewarding. Our team has poured their hearts into making each new location a reflection of the authenticity and passion behind Mexican cuisine, and we're excited to continue that journey with the Santa Monica community. "

About

Desvelados Mexican Cantina

Desvelados Mexican Cantina has been a beloved fixture in Los Angeles since 2016, offering authentic Mexican cuisine that transports diners to the heart of Mexico. With locations in Maywood, West Covina, Whittier, Glendale, and Pasadena , the new Santa Monica venue continues the tradition of delivering rich flavors and a festive environment. Known for its commitment to family-inspired recipes and a full liquor menu, Desvelados offers unforgettable dining experiences that celebrate Mexican culture.

