10-story building collapses in Argentina, results in over 1 confirmed fatality

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires resulted in the collapse of a 10-story building, leading to at least one confirmed fatality. The collapse occurred around 1:00 a.m. local time at the Apart Hotel Dubrovnik, situated at the intersection of Buenos Aires Street and Avenue 1 in the coastal resort city of Villa Gesell. Local authorities reported that a deceased man was recovered from the rubble, while an 80-year-old woman was successfully rescued and taken to a municipal hospital for treatment. The total number of individuals affected by the collapse remains uncertain.



In response to the disaster, more than 300 personnel were mobilized for rescue operations, including volunteer firefighters, police officers, healthcare workers, civil defense teams, and traffic agents. The municipal government of Villa Gesell confirmed the coordinated effort, highlighting the urgency of the situation as rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate survivors and recover victims from the debris.



Reports indicated that between seven and nine individuals were inside the hotel at the time of the collapse, with some believed to be workers engaged in an illegal construction project. This project was reportedly not compliant with municipal regulations and lacked the necessary permits, prompting the municipality to issue a halt to the construction activities in August of this year. The circumstances surrounding the collapse raise serious concerns about safety protocols and adherence to building regulations.



As rescue teams continued their efforts, they deployed sniffer dogs to assist in locating both survivors and victims. Their focus included the main collapse site and an adjacent building that might have been affected. Additionally, a camera-equipped probe was utilized to explore difficult-to-reach areas within the debris, enhancing the chances of finding anyone who might still be trapped. The community is left in shock as rescue operations unfold, with hopes of finding more survivors amidst the devastation.

