(MENAFN) Israeli has reported a troubling rise in casualties among Israeli and civilians during the month being labeled "Black October." Since the start of the month, a total of 80 individuals have reportedly lost their lives, with 64 of these casualties comprising members of the army and forces, which includes 33 officers and soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. Additionally, the report highlighted that 19 fatalities were recorded in the Gaza Strip, alongside 16 civilian deaths.



In a comprehensive update aired on Tuesday evening, the radio stated, "Since the beginning of October, 80 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed in battles and related events." This breakdown of casualties is alarming, particularly as it indicates that 33 of the deceased were officers, emphasizing the ongoing severity of the conflict.



Several specific incidents have contributed to this rising toll. For instance, on October 13, four soldiers were tragically killed when a drone attack struck a Golani brigade training base near Binyamina, located close to Haifa. This attack also injured around 60 other personnel. Additionally, three Israeli soldiers lost their lives this month due to rocket fire from Hezbollah targeting Israeli positions along the Lebanese border, an area that has seen frequent confrontations.



The fatalities continued, with two Israeli soldiers killed on October 4 as a result of a drone strike that originated from Iraq, targeting a military installation in northern Israel and injuring approximately twenty others. Following this, an Israeli Border Police officer was killed in a shooting incident in Beersheba just two days later, which also left ten others injured.



Mid-October brought further violence, with an Israeli policeman killed and four others wounded during a shooting on Route 4 near Ashdod. On October 22, the situation remained grim as the Israeli army reported the death of a soldier from the Nahal Brigade due to an operational vehicle accident within the Gaza envelope area.



These tragic incidents highlight the intensifying violence and the heavy toll it is exacting on both Israeli forces and civilians. The ramifications of these casualties are likely to resonate across the region, raising critical concerns about the ongoing cycle of violence and its broader implications for both sides involved in the conflict.

