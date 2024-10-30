KENPAT WINS TWO EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION AWARDS FROM ABC CENTRAL FLORIDA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The centerpiece of the renovated Gaylord Palms Resort and Center ballroom was the ceiling, highlighted by four ornate Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) fixtures totaling 3,200 square feet that were hand-assembled on-site by KENPAT. Photo Credit: KENPAT

Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, in the midst of a $158 million property wide reno-vation, included the remodeling of the 48,505 square foot Osceola Ballroom. Photo Credit: KENPAT

The Villages Charter High School is a new state-of-the-art school consisting of 15 separate buildings with an interior floor space of 455,311 square feet. Photo Credit: KENPAT

KENPAT's scope of work consisted of installing the interior ceilings and specialty products including 240,000 SF of acoustical grid and tile, 2,622 different wall panels, and a mixture of 11 types of specialty ceilings. Photo Credit: KENPAT

KENPAT logo, Apopka, Fla.

Gaylord Palms Ballroom Renovation and The Villages Charter High School Recognized by Local Trade Association

- Christina Weaver, director of operations, KENPAT Central Florida.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KENPAT , a leading Florida specialty contractor specializing in interior and exterior wall systems, announced today that it has received two Excellence in Construction (EIC) Awards from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Central Florida Chapter, showcasing the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship and collaborative project execution.

Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom

The 48,505-square-foot Osceola ballroom at the Gaylord Palms Resort was transformed with KENPAT leading several critical aspects of the renovation. The team installed 150 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) panels, meticulously caulking half a mile of joints to create a seamless design. Concurrently, 16,000 square feet of acoustical ceiling tiles were installed. The team also refurbished 25,000 square feet of perimeter walls. The result was a beautifully revitalized space that exceeded the client's expectations.

The Villages Charter High School

For The Villages Charter High School project, KENPAT's scope of work included installing advanced wall and ceiling systems across the new building, ensuring high acoustic performance and durability for the learning environment. KENPAT's attention to detail and adherence to strict timelines helped deliver a top-tier educational facility that serves the growing needs of the community.

Both projects required seamless collaboration across multiple trades and teams to meet challenging deadlines and maintain the highest standards of quality. KENPAT's success in these efforts reflects the dedication and skill of its workforce and partners.

“We are incredibly proud of our team and the partnerships that made these projects successful,” said Christina Weaver, director of operations at KENPAT Central Florida.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a Florida-based contractor specializing in interior and exterior wall systems, ceiling systems, clad- ding, and glass services. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to delivering high-quality craftsmanship on every project, KENPAT serves clients across a wide range of industries. The company's expertise and dedication to client satisfaction have made it a trusted partner for some of the most complex and high-pro- file projects in the region. For more information about KENPAT and its award-winning projects, visit kenpat.

