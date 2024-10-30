Warriors Heart Virginia Is Now A Veterans Affairs CCN Region 1 In-Network Provider For Private Addiction Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Marotta, Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director and USAF Veteran RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Warriors Heart Virginia is proud to announce that their evidence-based healing program has officially joined the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network (VA CCN ) as an in-network provider for Region 1, offering specialized residential treatment exclusively for military, veterans and first responders, struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues.As the #1 private and accredited warrior healing program in the United States, Warriors Heart accepts most major insurance at their two locations, including:1. Warriors Heart Virginia in Milford (in-between Washington D.C. and Richmond, Virginia) and2. Warriors Heart Texas location in Bandera (near San Antonio), has been in the VA CCN network since 2017.Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director and USAF Veteran Mike Marotta emphasizes,“As a new VA CCN in-network provider, Warriors Heart Virginia is poised to provide essential, veteran-focused services to those who have served our nation, ensuring they receive the comprehensive and compassionate care they deserve across Region 1.”As a fully state-licensed and Joint Commission accredited facility, Warriors Heart is committed to delivering high-quality care exclusively for warriors struggling with substance use disorders (alcohol, prescription drugs and illicit drugs) and co-occurring mental health challenges such as PTSD, depression, moral injury, suicide ideation, and unresolved grief to help our heroes rebuild sober confident lives.Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the options of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare.During this treatment program (built like a training program), clients participate in individual and group therapy and group training programs. And all evidence-based treatment is supervised by licensed professionals that include therapeutically constructed activities. The professional team includes licensed LPC's (Licensed Professional Counselor), LCSW's (Licensed Clinical Social Workers) and LCDC's (Licensed Clinical Dependency Counselor), along with the medical team including LVN's, RN's, APRN's, NP's and MD's who have experience working with warriors.In addition, Warriors Heart Virginia offers therapeutic holistic healing electives on their 520-acre ranch. Clients can choose activities such as wood shop, metal shop, art therapy, fishing, and fitness. These electives give warriors new skills, replace bad habits with healthy ones, and provide reflection time to process their personal recovery journey.Overall, Warriors Heart's vision is the“Bring 1 Million Warriors Home” in an environment that feels like the opposite of a hospital. And 90% of the staff are part of the warrior community, either as a warrior or have a loved one who is a warrior. Warriors Heart was designed to feel like a“home” with suite-like rooms, a private chef who cooks healthy meals, healing modalities and a ranch setting with open-space.Warriors Heart has been operational since April 2016 in Texas and served 3200+ clients. The program expanded to Virginia in 2023 as a second location, with an invite from the Governor's office. The program officially received the Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation in November 2016, and provides a safe place where warriors can heal in an environment that supports and understands their struggles.In addition, Warriors Heart is a community care provider with the Veterans Affairs, who continually looks for ways to support local organizations and businesses in Virginia and Texas.ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for“warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, and in FOXNews, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, and many more media. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit

