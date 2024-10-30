Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Third-quarter 2024 per share of $5.06; adjusted profit per share of $5.17

Enterprise operating cash flow was $3.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024 Deployed $1.5 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter





Third Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2024 2023 Sales and Revenues

$16.1 $16.8 Profit Per Share

$5.06 $5.45 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.17 $5.52









Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) announced third-quarter 2024 results. Sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $16.1 billion, a 4% decrease compared with $16.8 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 19.5% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 20.5% for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.0% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 20.8% for the third quarter of 2023. Third-quarter 2024 profit per share was $5.06, compared with third-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.45. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2024 was $5.17, compared with third-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share of $5.52. For the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.

For the third quarter of 2024, enterprise operating cash flow was $3.6 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $5.6 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $0.8 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.

"I'd like to thank our global team for delivering strong adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share while generating robust ME&T free cash flow," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our third-quarter results reflect the benefit of the diversity of our end markets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2023 (at left) and the third quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $16.106 billion, a decrease of $704 million, or 4%, compared with $16.810 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $759 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users. In addition, changes in dealer inventories had an unfavorable impact to sales volume. Dealer inventory increased less during the third quarter of 2024 than during the third quarter of 2023.

In the three primary segments, sales were lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries and higher in Energy & Transportation.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions

of

dollars) Third

Quarter

2023

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Third

Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $



6,999

$



(458)

$



(147)

$





(64)

$





15

$



6,345

$



(654)

(9

%) Resource Industries 3,351

(352)

38

(11)

2

3,028

(323)

(10

%) Energy & Transportation 6,859

57

213

(20)

78

7,187

328

5

% All Other Segment 106

(2)

1

-

(13)

92

(14)

(13

%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,327)

(4)

(1)

(7)

(82)

(1,421)

(94)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 15,988

(759)

104

(102)

-

15,231

(757)

(5

%)































Financial Products Segment 979

-

-

-

55

1,034

55

6

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (157)

-

-

-

(2)

(159)

(2)



Financial Products

Revenues 822

-

-

-

53

875

53

6

%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $



16,810

$



(759)

$





104

$



(102)

$





53

$



16,106

$



(704)

(4

%)

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions

of

dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Third Quarter 2024





















































Construction Industries $

3,629

(11

%)

$

658

19

%

$

1,150

(15

%)

$

875

(12

%)

$

6,312

(10

%)

$



33

83

%

$

6,345

(9

%) Resource Industries 1,131

(17

%)

498

-

%

442

(13

%)

863

(3

%)

2,934

(10

%)

94

2

%

3,028

(10

%) Energy & Transportation 3,214

8

%

449

(2

%)

1,486

4

%

856

(5

%)

6,005

4

%

1,182

7

%

7,187

5

% All Other Segment 12

(25

%)

-

100

%

3

(40

%)

14

40

%

29

(3

%)

63

(17

%)

92

(13

%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (43)





(3)





9





(12)





(49)





(1,372)





(1,421)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,943

(5

%)

1,602

6

%

3,090

(6

%)

2,596

(7

%)

15,231

(5

%)

-

-

%

15,231

(5

%)























































Financial Products Segment 695

11

%

97

(12

%)

130

(2

%)

112

2

%

1,034

6

%

-

-

%

1,034

6

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (93)





(21)





(21)





(24)





(159)





-





(159)



Financial Products

Revenues 602

12

%

76

(15

%)

109

(1

%)

88

1

%

875

6

%

-

-

%

875

6

%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $

8,545

(4

%)

$

1,678

5

%

$

3,199

(6

%)

$

2,684

(7

%)

$ 16,106

(4

%)

$



-

-

%

$ 16,106

(4

%)























































Third Quarter 2023





















































Construction Industries $

4,078





$

555





$

1,351





$

997





$

6,981





$



18





$

6,999



Resource Industries 1,366





499





508





886





3,259





92





3,351



Energy & Transportation 2,966





460





1,428





901





5,755





1,104





6,859



All Other Segment 16





(1)





5





10





30





76





106



Corporate Items and Eliminations (35)





1





-





(3)





(37)





(1,290)





(1,327)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,391





1,514





3,292





2,791





15,988





-





15,988



























































Financial Products Segment 627





110





132





110





979





-





979



Corporate Items and Eliminations (91)





(21)





(22)





(23)





(157)





-





(157)



Financial Products

Revenues 536





89





110





87





822





-





822



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $

8,927





$

1,603





$

3,402





$

2,878





$ 16,810





$



-





$ 16,810





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023



The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2023 (at left) and the third quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.147 billion, a decrease of $302 million, or 9%, compared with $3.449 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $372 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $104 million.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions

of

dollars) Third Quarter

2024

Third Quarter

2023

$ Change

%

Change Construction Industries $







1,486

$







1,847

$









(361)

(20

%) Resource Industries 619

730

(111)

(15

%) Energy & Transportation 1,433

1,181

252

21

% All Other Segment (13)

21

(34)

(162

%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (427)

(386)

(41)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,098

3,393

(295)

(9

%)















Financial Products Segment 246

203

43

21

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (30)

18

(48)



Financial Products 216

221

(5)

(2

%)















Consolidating Adjustments (167)

(165)

(2)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $







3,147

$







3,449

$









(302)

(9

%)

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items



Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2024 was income of $76 million, compared with income of $195 million in the third quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 20.7% compared to 20.9% for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the estimated annual tax rate was 22.5% for the third quarters of 2024 and 2023.

In

the third quarter of 2024, the company recorded discrete tax benefits of $47 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $7 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared with a $22 million benefit in the third quarter of 2023, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company also recorded a $34 million benefit in the third quarter of 2023 due to a decrease from the second-quarter estimated annual tax rate.

Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2024

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales

$



6,999

$



(458)

$



(147)

$





(64)

$







15

$





6,345

$

(654)

(9

%)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$



3,629

$



4,078

$



(449)

(11

%)















Latin America

658

555

103

19

%















EAME

1,150

1,351

(201)

(15

%)















Asia/Pacific

875

997

(122)

(12

%)















External Sales

6,312

6,981

(669)

(10

%)















Inter-segment

33

18

15

83

%















Total Sales

$



6,345

$



6,999

$



(654)

(9

%)

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$



1,486

$



1,847

$



(361)

(20

%)















Segment Profit Margin

23.4

%

26.4

%







(3.0 pts)























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.345 billion in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $654 million, or 9%, compared with $6.999 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $458 million and unfavorable price realization of $147 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.



In North America, sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased less during the third quarter of 2024 than during the third quarter of 2023.

Sales increased in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Brazilian real, and unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2024, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2023.

In EAME, sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users. Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the third quarter of 2024, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2023.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.486 billion in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $361 million, or 20%, compared with $1.847 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $276 million and unfavorable price realization of $147 million.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2024

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales

$



3,351

$



(352)

$





38

$





(11)

$







2

$





3,028

$

(323)

(10

%)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$



1,131

$



1,366

$



(235)

(17

%)















Latin America

498

499

(1)

-

%















EAME

442

508

(66)

(13

%)















Asia/Pacific

863

886

(23)

(3

%)















External Sales

2,934

3,259

(325)

(10

%)















Inter-segment

94

92

2

2

%















Total Sales

$



3,028

$



3,351

$



(323)

(10

%)

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$





619

$





730

$



(111)

(15

%)















Segment Profit Margin

20.4

%

21.8

%







(1.4 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.028 billion in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $323 million, or 10%, compared with $3.351 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $619 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $111 million, or 15%, compared with $730 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2024

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales

$



6,859

$





57

$



213

$





(20)

$







78

$





7,187

$



328

5

%

































Sales by Application



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$



1,656

$



1,667

$



(11)

(1

%)















Power Generation

2,011

1,598

413

26

%















Industrial

1,028

1,220

(192)

(16

%)















Transportation

1,310

1,270

40

3

%















External Sales

6,005

5,755

250

4

%















Inter-segment

1,182

1,104

78

7

%















Total Sales

$



7,187

$



6,859

$



328

5

%

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$



1,433

$



1,181

$



252

21

%















Segment Profit Margin

19.9

%

17.2

%







2.7 pts

























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.187 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $328 million, or 5%, compared with $6.859 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in sales was primarily due to favorable price realization of $213 million and higher sales volume of $135 million, including inter-segment sales.



Oil and Gas – Sales decreased slightly as lower sales of reciprocating engines used in well servicing were primarily offset by higher sales for turbines and turbine-related services.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.

Industrial – Sales decreased in EAME and North America. Transportation – Sales increased in marine applications, partially offset by lower deliveries of international locomotives.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.433 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $252 million, or 21%, compared with $1.181 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$





695

$





627

$







68

11

%















Latin America

97

110

(13)

(12

%)















EAME

130

132

(2)

(2

%)















Asia/Pacific

112

110

2

2

%















Total Revenues

$





1,034

$





979

$







55

6

%

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2024

Third

Quarter 2023



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$





246

$





203

$







43

21

%



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.034 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $55 million, or 6%, compared with $979 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $34 million driven by North America, and a favorable impact from higher average financing rates across all regions of $23 million.

Financial Products' segment profit was $246 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $43 million, or 21%, compared with $203 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from equity securities of $29 million and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $16 million.

At the end of the third quarter of 2024, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.74%, compared with 1.96% at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $27 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $9 million for the third quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2024, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $255 million, or 0.87% of finance receivables, compared with $254 million, or 0.89% of finance receivables at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2023 was $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $457 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $89 million from the third quarter of 2023. Lower corporate costs were more than offset by an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans, increased expenses due to timing differences, unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and higher restructuring costs.

Notes

i.

ii.

Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

iii.

Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.

iv.

Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring income/costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit Margin

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes



Profit

Profit per

Share



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

- U.S. GAAP

$





3,147

19.5

%

$





3,098

$





642



$





2,464

$





5.06 Restructuring (income) costs

70

0.5

%

70

16



54

0.11 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Adjusted

$





3,217

20.0

%

$





3,168

$





658



$





2,518

$





5.17



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

- U.S. GAAP

$





3,449

20.5

%

$





3,515

$





734



$





2,794

$





5.45 Restructuring (income) costs

46

0.3

%

46

10



36

0.07 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Adjusted

$





3,495

20.8

%

$





3,561

$





744



$





2,830

$





5.52





























The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, these items consist of (i) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years in 2024, (ii) settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense and (iii) the decrease in the annual effective tax rate in 2023. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:



(Dollars in millions)

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes

Effective Tax

Rate













Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

- U.S. GAAP

$





3,098

$





642

20.7

% Changes in estimates related to prior years

-

47



Excess stock-based compensation

-

7



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$





3,098

$





696

22.5

% Changes in estimates related to prior years

-

(47)



Excess stock-based compensation

-

(7)



Restructuring (income) costs

70

16

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Adjusted

$





3,168

$





658

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

- U.S. GAAP

$





3,515

$





734

20.9

% Decrease in annual effective tax rate

-

34



Excess stock-based compensation

-

22



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$





3,515

$





790

22.5

%













Decrease in annual effective tax rate

-

(34)



Excess stock-based compensation

-

(22)



Restructuring (income) costs

46

10

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Adjusted

$





3,561

$





744





Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products

– The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments

– Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $



15,231

$



15,988

$



46,031

$

47,632

Revenues of Financial Products 875

822

2,563

2,358

Total sales and revenues 16,106

16,810

48,594

49,990















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,066

10,583

29,878

31,751

Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,669

1,624

4,898

4,615

Research and development expenses 533

554

1,588

1,554

Interest expense of Financial Products 336

280

948

742

Other operating (income) expenses 355

320

1,134

1,496

Total operating costs 12,959

13,361

38,446

40,158















Operating profit 3,147

3,449

10,148

9,832

















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 125

129

405

385

Other income (expense) 76

195

387

354















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,098

3,515

10,130

9,801

















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 642

734

2,166

2,194

Profit of consolidated companies 2,456

2,781

7,964

7,607

















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 7

12

34

52















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,463

2,793

7,998

7,659















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

(3)

-















Profit 1 $



2,464

$



2,794

$



8,001

$



7,659































Profit per common share $





5.09

$





5.48

$



16.36

$



14.93 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $





5.06

$





5.45

$



16.27

$



14.85















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)















– Basic 484.2

509.8

489.0

513.0

– Diluted 2 486.7

512.6

491.7

515.7





















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc . Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $









5,638

$









6,978 Receivables – trade and other 9,086

9,310 Receivables – finance 9,816

9,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,094

4,586 Inventories 17,312

16,565 Total current assets 44,946

46,949







Property, plant and equipment – net 12,837

12,680 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,346

1,238 Long-term receivables – finance 13,263

12,664 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,050

2,816 Intangible assets 448

564 Goodwill 5,317

5,308 Other assets 5,066

5,257 Total assets $









86,273

$









87,476







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Financial Products $









3,725

$









4,643 Accounts payable 7,705

7,906 Accrued expenses 4,980

4,958 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,078

2,757 Customer advances 2,404

1,929 Dividends payable -

649 Other current liabilities 2,934

3,123 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 46

1,044 -- Financial Products 8,346

7,719 Total current liabilities 32,218

34,728







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,634

8,579 -- Financial Products 17,150

15,893 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,029

4,098 Other liabilities 4,839

4,675 Total liabilities 66,870

67,973







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 5,584

6,403 Treasury stock (42,390)

(36,339) Profit employed in the business 57,920

51,250 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,717)

(1,820) Noncontrolling interests 6

9 Total shareholders' equity 19,403

19,503 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $









86,273

$









87,476

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $







7,998

$







7,659 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,598

1,599 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (329)

(448) (Gain) loss on divestiture 164

572 Other 221

205 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (30)

(319) Inventories (781)

(1,424) Accounts payable (96)

(532) Accrued expenses 9

588 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (671)

- Customer advances 476

516 Other assets – net 120

128 Other liabilities – net (37)

338 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,642

8,882 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,285)

(1,061) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (893)

(1,177) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 541

563 Additions to finance receivables (11,457)

(11,082) Collections of finance receivables 10,234

10,391 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 69

40 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (32)

(67) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (67)

(14) Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 2,841

747 Investments in securities (892)

(3,689) Other – net 137

32 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (804)

(5,317) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,966)

(1,901) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 15

36 Payments to purchase common stock (7,057)

(2,209) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 7,579

6,360 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (6,862)

(4,459) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (848)

(1,726) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (9,139)

(3,899) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (39)

(119) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,340)

(453) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

7,013 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







5,645

$







6,560



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





15,231

$







15,231

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 875

-

1,078

(203) 1 Total sales and revenues 16,106

15,231

1,078

(203)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,066

10,067

-

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,669

1,484

197

(12) 2 Research and development expenses 533

533

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 336

-

336

-

Other operating (income) expenses 355

49

329

(23) 2 Total operating costs 12,959

12,133

862

(36)



















Operating profit 3,147

3,098

216

(167)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 125

127

-

(2) 3 Other income (expense) 76

(122)

33

165 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,098

2,849

249

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 642

582

60

-

Profit of consolidated companies 2,456

2,267

189

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 7

7

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,463

2,274

189

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

-

-



















Profit 5 $





2,464

$









2,275

$







189

$







-





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





15,988

$







15,988

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 822

-

1,017

(195) 1 Total sales and revenues 16,810

15,988

1,017

(195)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,583

10,586

-

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624

1,430

206

(12) 2 Research and development expenses 554

554

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 280

-

280

-

Other operating (income) expenses 320

25

310

(15) 2 Total operating costs 13,361

12,595

796

(30)



















Operating profit 3,449

3,393

221

(165)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

129

-

-

Other income (expense) 195

42

(12)

165 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515

3,306

209

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734

654

80

-

Profit of consolidated companies 2,781

2,652

129

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12

12

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793

2,664

129

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

-

-



















Profit 4 $





2,794

$







2,665

$







129

$







-





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





46,031

$







46,031

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 2,563

-

3,150

(587) 1 Total sales and revenues 48,594

46,031

3,150

(587)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 29,878

29,883

-

(5) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,898

4,346

560

(8) 2 Research and development expenses 1,588

1,588

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 948

-

948

-

Other operating (income) expenses 1,134

51

1,174

(91) 2 Total operating costs 38,446

35,868

2,682

(104)



















Operating profit 10,148

10,163

468

(483)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 405

407

-

(2) 3 Other income (expense) 387

(163)

69

481 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 10,130

9,593

537

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,166

1,983

183

-

Profit of consolidated companies 7,964

7,610

354

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 34

34

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,998

7,644

354

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

(4)

1

-



















Profit 5 $





8,001

$









7,648

$







353

$







-





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





47,632

$







47,632

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 2,358

-

2,907

(549) 1 Total sales and revenues 49,990

47,632

2,907

(549)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 31,751

31,758

-

(7) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,615

4,139

507

(31) 2 Research and development expenses 1,554

1,554

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 742

-

742

-

Other operating (income) expenses 1,496

624

923

(51) 2 Total operating costs 40,158

38,075

2,172

(89)



















Operating profit 9,832

9,557

735

(460)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 385

385

-

-

Other income (expense) 354

18

(49)

385 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 9,801

9,190

686

(75)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,194

1,993

201

-

Profit of consolidated companies 7,607

7,197

485

(75)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 52

55

-

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,659

7,252

485

(78)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -

(2)

5

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $





7,659

$









7,254

$







480

$







(75)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At September

30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $





5,638

$







4,760

$







878

$







-

Receivables – trade and other 9,086

3,421

489

5,176 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,816

-

15,188

(5,372) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,094

2,941

417

(264) 3 Inventories 17,312

17,312

-

-

Total current assets 44,946

28,434

16,972

(460)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,837

8,943

3,894

-

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,346

582

128

636 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 13,263

-

14,003

(740) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,050

3,553

112

(615) 4 Intangible assets 448

448

-

-

Goodwill 5,317

5,317

-

-

Other assets 5,066

3,828

2,271

(1,033) 5 Total assets $





86,273

$







51,105

$





37,380

$





(2,212)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $





3,725

$









-

$





3,725

$







-

Accounts payable 7,705

7,630

287

(212) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,980

4,351

629

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,078

2,028

50

-

Customer advances 2,404

2,385

3

16 7 Other current liabilities 2,934

2,407

813

(286) 4,5,8 Long-term debt due within one year 8,392

46

8,346

-

Total current liabilities 32,218

18,847

13,853

(482)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,784

8,738

17,150

(104) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,029

4,029

-

-

Other liabilities 4,839

3,970

1,522

(653) 4,5 Total liabilities 66,870

35,584

32,525

(1,239)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 5,584

5,584

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (42,390)

(42,390)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 57,920

53,100

4,810

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,717)

(781)

(936)

-

Noncontrolling interests 6

8

76

(78) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,403

15,521

4,855

(973)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $





86,273

$







51,105

$





37,380

$





(2,212)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December

31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $





6,978

$







6,106

$







872

$









-

Receivables – trade and other 9,310

3,971

570

4,769 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,510

-

14,499

(4,989) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,586

4,327

341

(82) 3 Inventories 16,565

16,565

-

-

Total current assets 46,949

30,969

16,282

(302)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,680

8,694

3,986

-

Long-term receivables –

trade and other 1,238

565

85

588 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,664

-

13,299

(635) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,816

3,360

148

(692) 4 Intangible assets 564

564

-

-

Goodwill 5,308

5,308

-

-

Other assets 5,257

4,218

2,082

(1,043) 5 Total assets $





87,476

$





53,678

$





35,882

$





(2,084)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $





4,643

$









-

$





4,643

$









-

Accounts payable 7,906

7,827

314

(235) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,958

4,361

597

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,757

2,696

61

-

Customer advances 1,929

1,912

2

15 7 Dividends payable 649

649

-

-

Other current liabilities 3,123

2,583

647

(107) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 8,763

1,044

7,719

-

Total current liabilities 34,728

21,072

13,983

(327)



















Long-term debt due after one year 24,472

8,626

15,893

(47) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,098

4,098

-

-

Other liabilities 4,675

3,806

1,607

(738) 4 Total liabilities 67,973

37,602

31,483

(1,112)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,403

6,403

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (36,339)

(36,339)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 51,250

46,783

4,457

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,820)

(783)

(1,037)

-

Noncontrolling interests 9

12

74

(77) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,503

16,076

4,399

(972)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $





87,476

$





53,678

$





35,882

$





(2,084)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $







7,998

$







7,644

$







354

$









-

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 1,598

1,010

588

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (329)

(277)

(52)

-

(Gain) loss on divestiture 164

(46)

210

-

Other 221

236

(447)

432 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (30)

554

(17)

(567) 1,2 Inventories (781)

(770)

-

(11) 1 Accounts payable (96)

(79)

(40)

23 1 Accrued expenses 9

-

9

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (671)

(660)

(11)

-

Customer advances 476

475

1

-

Other assets – net 120

(226)

191

155 1 Other liabilities – net (37)

(135)

232

(134) 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,642

7,726

1,018

(102)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,285)

(1,264)

(25)

4 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (893)

(20)

(889)

16 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 541

25

525

(9) 1 Additions to finance receivables (11,457)

-

(12,271)

814 2 Collections of finance receivables 10,234

-

10,889

(655) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

68

(68) 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 69

-

69

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

15

(15) 3 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (32)

(32)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (67)

86

(153)

-

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 2,841

2,565

276

-

Investments in securities (892)

(469)

(423)

-

Other – net 137

118

19

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (804)

1,009

(1,900)

87

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,966)

(1,966)

-

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 15

15

-

-

Payments to purchase common stock (7,057)

(7,057)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(15)

-

15 3 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 7,579

-

7,579

-

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (6,862)

(1,021)

(5,841)

-

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (848)

-

(848)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (9,139)

(10,044)

890

15

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (39)

(37)

(2)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,340)

(1,346)

6

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

6,111

874

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







5,645

$







4,765

$







880

$









-





1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)











Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $







7,659

$







7,252

$







485

$







(78) 1,5 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 1,599

1,015

584

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (448)

(456)

8

-

(Gain) loss on divestiture 572

572

-

-

Other 205

309

(463)

359 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (319)

(46)

70

(343) 2,3 Inventories (1,424)

(1,420)

-

(4) 2 Accounts payable (532)

(628)

26

70 2 Accrued expenses 588

557

31

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits -

1

(1)

-

Customer advances 516

515

1

-

Other assets – net 128

107

17

4 2 Other liabilities – net 338

177

147

14 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,882

7,955

905

22

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,061)

(1,088)

(16)

43 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,177)

(20)

(1,165)

8 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 563

46

564

(47) 2 Additions to finance receivables (11,082)

-

(12,493)

1,411 3 Collections of finance receivables 10,391

-

11,554

(1,163) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

429

(429) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 40

-

40

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

7

(7) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (67)

(67)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

(14)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of securities 747

553

194

-

Investments in securities (3,689)

(3,340)

(349)

-

Other – net 32

43

(11)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,317)

(3,887)

(1,246)

(184)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,901)

(1,901)

(155)

155 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 36

36

-

-

Payments to purchase common stock (2,209)

(2,209)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(7)

-

7 4 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 6,360

-

6,360

-

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (4,459)

(99)

(4,360)

-

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (1,726)

(3)

(1,723)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899)

(4,183)

122

162

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (119)

(55)

(64)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453)

(170)

(283)

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

6,049

964

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







6,560

$







5,879

$







681

$









-





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

