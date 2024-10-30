Healthcare Open Enrollment Starts November 1: More People Are Eligible For Coverage, Tax Credits Available

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

American Lung Association provides guidance and resources for people who are uninsured or looking for new healthcare coverage

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for coverage kicks off on November 1 and in most states, runs through January 15, 2025, so the American Lung Association

is urging individuals and families to explore their options for affordable, high-quality health coverage. This year's enrollment period offers significant opportunities for more people to secure coverage, with premium tax credits still available to reduce costs.

Notably, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients can now access health coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for the first time, thanks to a rule change finalized by the Biden administration earlier this year. This expansion also allows DACA recipients to benefit from premium tax credits, making health plans more affordable.

"Everyone deserves access to affordable, high-quality healthcare," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "This is especially true for the more than 35 million Americans living with chronic lung diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer. Healthcare offers coverage that can help people access lifesaving preventive services such as cancer screenings, smoking cessation treatments, and vaccines-all at no cost. Our campaign aims to inform people on what they need to know when looking for health coverage."

Low- and middle-income individuals and families are able to benefit from enhanced advanced premium tax credits, which have made health coverage more affordable for millions of individuals. These tax credits have been a lifeline for many people in the U.S. but are set to expire after this year. The Lung Association is advocating for Congress to extend these credits permanently

to avoid leaving millions, including those with chronic lung conditions, without coverage. In the meantime, the Lung Association encourages everyone to shop for affordable health coverage at healthcare.

Key details people should know about open enrollment:



Open Enrollment Period: November 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, in most states.

Tax Credits: Enhanced advanced premium tax credits are available for people who qualify, which helps middle- and low-income families to afford health coverage purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

DACA Eligibility: For the first time, DACA recipients can enroll in ACA health plans and qualify for premium tax credits.

Financial Assistance Available: 4 out of 5 enrollees can find plans that cost less than $10 per month with financial assistance. Watch for "Junk" plans : There are many substandard or "junk" plans on the market that will not provide adequate coverage, especially for people with a pre-existing condition. These are not sold on Healthcare.

For more information on signing up for health coverage, visit Lung/openenrollment . To enroll in coverage, visit Healthcare .

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit:

Lung. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung/events.



This year, the American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years!

Join us in our journey to champion lung health and help us celebrate 120 Years of Impact.

Donate today at Lung/donate .



CONTACT: Jill Dale |

American Lung Association



P: 312-940-7001E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED