Jitterbit Expands Global Availability Of 24-7 Customer Support With Live Agents, Professional Services

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced the global expansion of its Premier Support program to provide businesses with enhanced“follow-the-sun” service and expert issue resolution.

Jitterbit's Premier Support program offers flexible, tiered options that provide 24-7 access to experts for troubleshooting mission-critical operations, reducing downtime and ensuring business continuity.

"Immediate access to expert support is crucial for seamless business operations," said Keith Trottier, SVP of Global Customer Support and Professional Services at Jitterbit. "Our Premier Support program delivers tailored, high-quality service - when it's needed most - to quickly resolve issues and minimize disruption."

First announced in May 2024, Premier Support is available via three tiers, which now support all time zones globally to meet the diverse needs of organizations. Customers can choose from:



Premier: foundational tier that offers reliable support with new phone access to Jitterbit experts, ensuring timely assistance for core operational issues.



Premier Plus: enhanced tier that includes all the benefits of Premier, with added 24-7 live agent support for faster response times.

Premier Enterprise: top-tier service designed for enterprise-level customers, providing live support for all severity levels, with phone access to expert agents 24-7.



For more information about Jitterbit Premier Support, visit jitterbit.com/premier-support .

Industry Recognition for Outstanding Customer Support

Jitterbit has consistently earned accolades for its exceptional customer service, underscoring the company's dedication to delivering top-tier support. In 2024, Jitterbit received 'Best Customer Support' honors from Gartner Digital Markets for its Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solution.

The company was also recognized with G2 Fall 2024 badges for 'Easiest to Do Business With' and 'Best Support' for Workplace Innovation Platforms for App Builder. Additionally, Jitterbit won a Silver Stevie Award in 2023 for 'Customer Service Department of the Year.'

Enhanced Services Expands to Full Harmony Platform

In addition to the Premier Support follow-the-sun offering, Jitterbit is announcing that its Enhanced Services - previously only for iPaaS - is now available across the entire unified, AI-infused low-code Harmony platform.

Jitterbit Enhanced Services provides experts to help lighten the load on IT departments by providing tailored service and guidance to ensure that Harmony runs smoothly and efficiently. This service bridges skills gaps, controls costs, and offers immediate expertise. Jitterbit Enhanced Services include:



Direct access to Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

Recommendations to optimize platform performance, scalability, and uptime

Health checks to assess critical business functions and streamline workflows Architecture consulting and private agent software installation and upgrades

To learn more about Enhanced Services, visit .

About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

