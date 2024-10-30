China expresses opposition to US investment restrictions targeting country

(MENAFN) China has expressed strong opposition to the final regulations imposed by the United States regarding investment restrictions targeting the country, as stated by a spokesperson from the of Commerce on Wednesday. This move reflects ongoing tensions between the two nations concerning economic policies and trade practices. The Chinese views these regulations as an unwarranted interference in its domestic affairs, which they argue could have detrimental effects on the global economy and bilateral relations.



The spokesperson highlighted that such restrictions not only undermine the principles of free trade but also disrupt normal economic exchanges. China's response emphasizes its commitment to protecting its rights and interests in the face of what it considers protectionist measures.



Furthermore, the Chinese government is calling for a reassessment of these policies, urging the US to foster a more cooperative and constructive relationship. The spokesperson indicated that the regulations could have far-reaching implications, not just for China but for American businesses as well, potentially limiting their access to one of the world's largest markets.



In conclusion, China's vehement opposition to the US investment restrictions underscores the complexities of their economic relationship. As both nations navigate these challenges, the need for dialogue and mutual understanding becomes increasingly critical to avoid further escalation of tensions.

