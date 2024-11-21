Tickets For FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Go On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has confirmed that general public ticket sales will begin on Thursday, November 21, at 3PM Doha time via the official website: .

Starting Thursday, tickets will be available for purchase by all cardholders, and all three matches and price categories will have additional tickets released.

The start of general public ticket sales follows a week-long VISA pre-sale period for VISA card holders, which witnessed significant demand for tickets with the top purchasing nations being Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

The tournament, which will be hosted by Qatar from December 11 to 18, will give football fans the unique opportunity to see reigning UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid CF, Al Ahly SC (CAF Champions League 2024 Winners), C.F. Pachuca (CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Winners) and the yet-to-be-decided winners of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2024.

Stadium 974 will host two matches, before the much-anticipated final match at the iconic Lusail Stadium – marking the two-year anniversary of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final. Both venues are fully accessible and will offer a wide range of seating options for disabled fans.

A full breakdown of prices can be found below:

FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2024 and FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024 (Stadium 974):

Category 1 – 150 QAR

Category 2 – 70 QAR

Category 3 & Accessibility – 40 QAR

FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Final (Lusail Stadium)

Category 1 – 1000 QAR

Category 2 – 600 QAR

Category 3 & Accessibility – 200 QAR

Spectators will be allowed to purchase six tickets per person. An official resale platform will be available at a later stage. Fans are reminded to purchase tickets only from the official source to avoid any potential issues such as counterfeit or invalid tickets.