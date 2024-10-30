US trade deficit soars by 14.9 percent, reaching highest level in 2 years

(MENAFN) The US trade deficit for goods experienced a significant surge of 14.9 percent in September, reaching a staggering USD108.2 billion, according to data released on Tuesday. This figure represents the highest trade deficit recorded since March 2022, highlighting a notable shift in the country’s trade dynamics. The increase in the deficit reflects ongoing challenges in balancing imports and exports amid a complex global economic environment.



In detail, the trade deficit for goods in September increased by USD14 billion from the previous month’s figure of USD94.2 billion, as reported by the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau. This jump in the deficit was unexpected, as market analysts had anticipated a lower deficit of approximately USD95.9 billion. The larger-than-expected deficit raises concerns about the implications for the US economy, particularly regarding trade relations and the overall balance of payments.



During September, total exports of goods amounted to USD174.2 billion, which is USD3.6 billion less than the exports recorded in August. This decline in exports could indicate weakening demand for US goods in international markets, potentially impacting domestic manufacturers and exporters. The reduction in exports, combined with an increase in imports, contributes to the widening trade deficit, suggesting a growing reliance on foreign goods.



On the import side, goods imports in September were approximately USD282.4 billion, representing an increase of USD10.4 billion compared to imports in August. This rise in imports reflects strong consumer demand for foreign products, which may be influenced by factors such as changing consumer preferences and supply chain dynamics. The widening trade deficit, driven by rising imports and declining exports, underscores the ongoing challenges facing the US economy as it navigates a complex and evolving global trade landscape.

