ADIPEC 2024 fosters cooperation, innovation, partnerships in energy transition

(MENAFN) The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024 will host over 40 ministers and 200 senior executives, energy and technology leaders from around the world, representing regions such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. This year’s conference aims to foster cooperation, innovation, and partnerships that contribute to a responsible and fair energy transition. ADIPEC is organized by ADNOC and will run from November 4-7, 2024, under the theme, “Connecting Minds for a Realistic and Orderly Energy Transition.”



Celebrating its 40th anniversary, ADIPEC 2024 will focus on the interplay between energy and artificial intelligence (AI), exploring next-generation AI technologies poised to influence the future of the energy sector. Through this theme, the conference seeks to highlight the role of innovative AI solutions in driving efficiency, sustainability, and transformation within the industry, offering insights into AI's potential to address pressing energy challenges.



The conference will begin with an opening address by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of COP28, and CEO of ADNOC and its Group of Companies. His remarks are expected to set the tone for the event, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to leading the global energy transition in a manner that is both realistic and equitable.



Following Dr. Al Jaber’s address, a ministerial panel discussion titled “New Global Leaders and the Energy Transition” will feature energy ministers from the UAE, India, and Egypt. They will examine how emerging economies are redefining the global energy landscape through increased energy demand, advancements in technology, environmental responsibility, and economic growth. This discussion will provide insights into both the challenges and opportunities associated with global energy transition in today’s rapidly evolving market.

