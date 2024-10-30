IIT Kanpur’s Technopark@IITK Welcomes RMV Group of Companies as First Kanpur-based Resident Partner in High-End Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 October, 2024: IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park Foundation (brand name, Technopark@IITK) and RMV Group of Companies have entered into a partnership to accelerate innovation in the fields of defence, firearms, and automotive technology. Under this agreement, three of the RMV Group Companies — Capital Airgun Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., RMV Machines and Tools Industry, and RVB Shorlube Pvt. Ltd. — will establish their offices and R&D labs within Technopark@IITK premises.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Amarendra Singh, Professor-In-Charge, Technopark@IITK, and Mr. Rajesh Bhatia, Managing Director, RMV Group, in the presence of Prof. Anish Upadhyaya, Head of the Advanced Centre for Materials Science (ACMS) and Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering; Mr. Anshu Bhatia, Director, Camstar Sports; Ms. Reema Mittal, COO, Technopark@IITK; and Dr. Piyashee Mallik, Associate Manager (R&D), Technopark@IITK.

Marking a significant milestone, Prof. Amarendra Singh, Professor-in-Charge of Technopark at IIT Kanpur, officially welcomed the RMV Group of Companies as the first Kanpur-based company to join Technopark@IITK as a resident member. "This partnership represents our inaugural venture in the materials and manufacturing domain," he remarked. Prof. Singh further highlighted Technopark@IITK’s commitment to supporting companies focused on R&D and innovation, especially those with a strategic vision to harness IIT Kanpur’s advanced expertise and ecosystem.

The RMV Group of Companies, a key player in precision component manufacturing for global OEMs and critical components for the Indian defense sector, brings valuable experience to this collaboration. The partnership is anticipated to foster a mutually beneficial exchange, bolstering indigenous capabilities in precision manufacturing and advancing India's technological self-reliance.

"The three companies within the RMV Group target distinct sectors—defense, automotive, and machine tool solutions. With IIT Kanpur's robust research infrastructure and expertise, we aim to make significant advancements across these areas," said Mr. Rajesh Bhatia, Managing Director of RMV Group. "We are also planning to establish a NABL-certified laboratory to meet the material testing requirements of both researchers and industry stakeholders."

The RMV Group's divisions each bring unique capabilities: RVB Shorlube, specializing in powder metallurgy for automotive components; RMV Machine & Tools, which manufactures precision assemblies for defense equipment including Bofors, Sarang, and Dhanush; and Camstar Group, aspiring to be a comprehensive provider of world-class air rifles and pistols.

The RMV Group already maintains an active R&D partnership with IIT Kanpur, guided by Prof. Anish Upadhyaya, who has served as the company’s mentor for the past five years. "This collaboration represents a natural progression for both the company and IIT Kanpur, fostering a deeper level of interaction and engagement now facilitated through the Technopark@IITK platform," he remarked.





