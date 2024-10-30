Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Partners with DUPR India Masters to Champion Pickleball and Sub-culture Community Spirit

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 29, 2024: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is thrilled to announce its partnership with the DUPR India Masters Pickleball Tournament, a landmark event in Delhi’s sporting calendar and a significant stop on the Pickleball World Rankings. Like motorcycling, which connects riders through a shared love of community and adventure, pickleball unites players across age and skill on the court, creating bonds that transcend the game. This partnership aligns with our commitment to championing India’s rising subcultures and uniting communities around shared passions.

From music to street culture and sport, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has long supported emerging subcultures in India. As a patron of the International Surfing Festival and Covelong Classic, we have fueled the spirit of surfing in India. This year, we also partnered with All You Can Street, India’s first and largest festival celebrating fashion, sneakers, music, and street art, which brought together creative minds across industries. In music, our association with Mahindra has seen us champion iRock and the Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai, celebrating the best of India’s independent music.

The Delhi tournament, organized by DUPR and held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, draws enthusiasts worldwide, with pickleball players at all levels coming together. As part of our involvement, Jawa Yezdi’s Kommuniti of riders will participate in event activities, celebrating both the joy of the sport and the connection that mirrors our motorcycling ethos.

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, shared his excitement for the collaboration, saying, "Pickleball, like motorcycling, thrives on the joy of movement, camaraderie, and community. By supporting the DUPR India Masters, we're creating new pathways for our Kommuniti to experience the energy of this fast-growing sport. For us, this is more than just a partnership; it’s a celebration of the same spirit that brings our riders together."

This association with pickleball highlights Jawa Yezdi’s ongoing dedication to subcultures that foster both new experiences and timeless community bonds. With riders and athletes gathering to celebrate sport, movement, and freedom, the DUPR India Masters promises to be a memorable chapter for the brand and a defining event for India’s vibrant pickleball scene.





