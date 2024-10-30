Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation To Hydro’S Capital Markets Day, London

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day on November 27, 2024.

The event will be held at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London W8 4PT, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A sessions or participate in 1:1 meetings.

Agenda

All times in GMT.

Presentations and Q&A in“Palace Suite”

07:30: Registration and light breakfast

08:00: Presentation from CEO, Business Areas and CFO followed by Q&A sessions

11:30: Lunch

12:30 to 16:00: Investors and sell-side analysts are invited to meet with Hydro's management teams

Please register your participation within November 6 , by submitting this 'Registration form '.

Virtual attendance:

You may follow the presentation and Q&A sessions by joining the webcast .

Hydro is looking forward to welcoming you and hope to see you in London.





Yours faithfully,

for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations