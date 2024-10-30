(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alphabet, Google's parent company, has released its third-quarter results for 2024, surpassing expectations. The tech giant's revenue reached $88.3 billion, a 15% increase from the same period in 2023. Net soared to $26.3 billion, marking a 34% jump year-over-year.



Earnings per share hit $2.12, exceeding analysts' predictions of $1.84. This performance highlights Alphabet's financial strength and the success of its strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies.



Google's core services remained the primary revenue driver. The search engine generated $49.3 billion, while YouTube's revenue climbed to $8.92 billion, a 12.1% increase. Google Cloud showed impressive growth, with revenue surging 35% to $11.4 billion, reflecting increased demand for cloud and AI solutions.



Advertising continues to be a crucial revenue stream, with ad sales reaching $65.85 billion, a 10.4% increase from 2023. This growth occurred despite challenges in the global advertising market, demonstrating Alphabet's resilience.







CEO Sundar Pichai attributed the strong performance to AI investments. He emphasized how AI is transforming Google's search capabilities and driving cloud adoption among clients. This focus on innovation has been key to maintaining Alphabet's market leadership.



However, the company faces ongoing antitrust investigations and lawsuits in various jurisdictions. These legal battles center around allegations of monopolistic practices in search and advertising technologies. Alphabet maintains its innocence and plans to defend its position.

Alphabet's Q3 Earnings Surge as A.I. Investments Pay Off

Despite these challenges, Alphabet continues to push boundaries in other areas. Its self-driving car unit, Waymo, now conducts 150,000 paid rides per week, showcasing the potential of autonomous vehicle technology.



Alphabet's financial results demonstrate the power of market-driven innovation. As the company moves forward, it must balance innovation with regulatory compliance, navigating complex legal landscapes while continuing to push technological boundaries. This balancing act will be crucial in determining Alphabet's long-term success and impact on the global economy.

