Gulf: Mclaren's Official Oil And Lubricant Partner, Trusted Globally

Gulf Oil International Limited and McLaren Automotive have further accelerated their partnership which celebrates the two iconic brands' pursuit of optimum performance and drive power. The teams at Gulf and McLaren Automotive have worked together to develop Gulf Formula Elite in order to offer the ultimate protection for McLaren's V8 and V6 engines.

Trusted by McLaren as the Official Oil and Lubricant Partner for its high-performance cars, Gulf Formula Elite provides superior wear protection, enhancing engine durability and ensuring consistent peak performance. This reflects Gulf's global leadership in delivering oils that meet the highest standards of engine care.

Gulf Formula Elite does more than just protect engines, its Thermoshield Technology meets McLaren's exacting performance and efficiency demands by forming a robust coating on all critical engine parts for enhanced wear defence. Offering active prevention to oil deterioration, it maintains optimum temperature by helping to dissipate heat and helps to provide greater deposit control.

Established in 1901, Gulf's longstanding legacy has always been closely linked to automotive passion.“Gulf, Trusted by Many, Recommended by McLaren” let's you demand more from your drive.

To find out more about the partnership between Gulf and McLaren Automotive, visit .

About Gulf Oil International Limited

Gulf Oil International Limited (Gulf), a wholly-owned entity of the Hinduja Group, is one of the largest privately-owned downstream companies, with a presence in over 100 countries worldwide. Operating since 1901, Gulf's history is one of innovation, with a pioneering spirit that still guides the brand today. Gulf's core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range of performance lubricants and associated products across a diverse range of market segments. Gulf also licenses national fuel retail networks around the globe and is currently present in over 18 countries with more than 1,250 stations. Gulf has a strong international presence in Europe, South America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region, owning blending facilities and several licensed plants worldwide. It is the majority shareholder in Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, listed on the BSE. Gulf's business also includes Gulf Marine, which supplies lubricants to the global shipping industry across 1,100 ports worldwide. For more information, visit: .

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world's most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging the McLaren name's 60-year history of authentic, racing performance, it has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

The company's product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same campus as MTC in Woking.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. For more information, visit .

