Essity Once Again Recognized As A Diversity Leader By Financial Times
Date
10/30/2024 3:31:07 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company
Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been designated a Diversity Leader by financial Times.
The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.
"Diversity is an ongoing commitment and an important investment for employees, companies and the world around us. Diversity and inclusion are business-critical as they contribute to better decision-making and thus better results," says Pia Höök, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Essity.
Listen to
Essity's podcast Courageous Conversations here .
More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found
here .
For further information, please contact:
Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46
706 170 588, [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4058090
The following files are available for download:
|
,c3346849
|
FT Diversity25 Logo Essity 22-25
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108832219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.