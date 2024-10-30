Emergence Of Cloud Computing And Digital Transformation In Automotive Industries

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Khalid Mustafa



The 1970s saw the beginning of the development of automobile software. During thisperiod, cars began to use computers with sophisticated and software-controlled basic engine operations entering the automotive sector. Software started to regulate entertainment, climate control, safety, and driving assistance in the 1990s and early 2000s. The emergence of cloud computing and digital transformation have put the automotive sector on the verge of a technological revolution. The need for intelligent, sustainable and efficient transportation solutions is growing as the world gets more interconnected.



Along with the growing trend of AI use in the automobile sector, the idea of a digital twin is also gaining popularity. By 2027, 30% of software-defined vehicles will have a Digital Twin 2.0 of at least one vehicle system, compared to less than 1% today. By 2030, the average automaker will use AI in 80% of its high-value processes, up from 20% today.

Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility are four well-known technological trends that have become important forces behind innovation in the automotive sector.



Tech giants and startups are fiercely competing with traditional automakers, upending the market with their creative business strategies and state-of-the-art technologies. Furthermore, cars' unquenchable desire for data creation will only grow as their level of autonomy rises. In addition to pushing global networks to their breaking point, this new normal will require a strong, worldwide network of cloud data centers in order to efficiently and conscientiously handle the influx. In order to satisfy the constantly changing needs of contemporary customers in this globally interconnected society, cloud computing has become essential rather than a luxury.

Let's discuss some top technologies used in cloud for the automotive industry:

Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates: Without forcing customers to visit a service center, car businesses can now provide software upgrades and new features to vehicles over-the-air (OTA) thanks to the cloud. Manufacturers can remotely update the software and firmware of cars using cloud-based software and APIs, enhancing security and guaranteeing that cars are running the most recent software versions in the automotive sector.

Connected Vehicles: The cloud enables the creation of linked cars, or autos that are connected to other devices and the internet. Connectivity enables a number of extra features and services, including over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, and real-time traffic data.



Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service (AMaaS): By offering scalable processing power and real-time data processing capabilities for effective ridesharing and logistical services, the cloud can facilitate the smooth integration and orchestration of fleets of autonomous vehicles.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): With capabilities like adaptive cruise control, intelligent traffic signal recognition, and predictive collision avoidance, cloud-connected ADAS will improve driver safety by utilizing real-time data from infrastructure, traffic, and automobiles.

Automated Vehicle Cybersecurity: To protect linked cars from online attacks, cloud-based cybersecurity solutions use machine learning and advanced analytics. By offering ongoing threat detection, protection, and monitoring, these technologies protect automated cars from changing cybersecurity threats.



Generative AI for Vehicle Design and Manufacturing: Rapid iteration, optimization, and customisation based on real-time data and customer preferences are made possible by cloud-based generative AI models, which are revolutionizing the design and manufacturing processes for automobiles.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X): Communication:

Real-time communication between automobiles, infrastructure, and other linked devices will be made possible by cloud-based platforms, promoting intelligent traffic control, accident avoidance, and improved navigation.

In-Vehicle Infotainment: Through over-the-air updates, real-time data integration, and smooth content streaming, cloud computing makes it possible to give customized infotainment, navigation, and telematics services to connected cars, improving the driving experience.

Connected EV Charging Networks: Utilize real-time data processing and analytics to optimize charging schedules, control energy consumption, and notify users about charging station availability and costs in order to facilitate the management and optimization of cloud-based systems and electric vehicle charging networks.



Self-Driving Vehicles: Full Self-Driving (FSD) in autonomous vehicles relies on the cloud to collect and analyse massive volumes of sensor data, mapping data, and real-time traffic data. The creation, training, and implementation of autonomous driving systems are powered by cloud solutions, which also enable decision-making and over-the-air software updates enabling fleet-wide self-driving capabilities.

Automated Manufacturing: By facilitating tasks like automated car assembly, maintenance, and logistical operations, the integration of robots and automation in vehicle manufacturing processes-made possible by cloud solutions-improves the productivity, accuracy, and safety of automotive production processes.



Navigation Systems: Navigations or in simpler terms we are aware about like google Maps shows you directions and uses real-time traffic information to find the best route to your destination. With voice navigation, you can hear traffic alerts, where to turn, which lane to use, and if there's a better route.

Let's highlight a few words about the Hyundai OEM for which I am currently a part of at an automobile dealership. The Connected Car Service Platform (ccSP) of the Hyundai Motor Group, which was unveiled at the Seoul Motor Show 2017, was what enabled a variety of services by interlinking vehicles, smart devices and transportation infrastructure altogether. Hyundai Motor Group has since gained valuable experience in cloud system management. Hyundai Motor Group plans to establish additional big data centers in key global markets and to link them for more efficient analysis, so that we can ultimately create better connected car services.



Connected Car Operation System (ccOS) is a proprietary infotainment operating system developed by Hyundai Motor Group for the efficient operation of their high-performance connected car systems. The ccOS consists of an automotive framework that provides vehicle networks and control functions, an infotainment framework that provides navigation, multimedia and customizable UX functions, and a connectivity framework that provides server-based data processing functions.



To put it briefly, cloud computing promotes effective performance, data-driven insights, and seamless communication. Automotive firms may meet their migration and modernization objectives, as well as optimal resource use and regulatory compliance, particularly by utilizing private cloud or hybrid cloud platforms.

The author Is Management & IT Professional. Presently IT-Operations Manager @ HK Hyundai [email protected]