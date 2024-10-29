After Election Loss, BJP Plans 'Historic Diwali' In Ayodhya
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Diwali would be historic this year as after a 500-year wait, thousands of lamps would be lit on the festival in the temple built at the birthplace of RAM Lalla in Ayodhya.
The prime minister made the remarks after launching development projects worth nearly Rs 12,850 crore and extending his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.
“Many of us have seen many Diwalis, but this Diwali is historic,” Modi said.
“Such an opportunity has come after 500 years...when thousands of lamps will be lit in the temple of Ram Lalla built at his birthplace in Ayodhya...This will be such a Deepawali when our Ram has returned to his home once again. And this time the wait has not been of 14 years, but of 500 years,” he added.
Earlier, Modi addressed a 'Rozgar Mela' and distributed appointment letters for government jobs to more than 51,000 people.
There, he said, this would be the first Diwali when Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya.
He said that several generations waited for this Diwali, while many“sacrificed their lives”.
“The current generation is extremely fortunate to witness and become a part of such celebrations,” he said.
Preparations for the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya are in their final stages with plans afoot to illuminate the city with 28 lakh earthen lamps on October 30, officials said Tuesday.
The event this year holds special significance since this is the first Deepotsav since the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple.
An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple in January this year, a landmark event led by Modi, who had also given a clarion call to go beyond the grand temple's construction to build the foundation of a“strong, capable and divine” India of the next 1,000 years.
Lakhs of people had watched the consecration ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.
