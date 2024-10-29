Wuxi Apptec Named Global CRDMO Company Of The Year By Frost & Sullivan For The Eighth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of and services to enable companies in the and life science industries, has been awarded the 2024 Global CRDMO Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan, a growth advisory firm. This marks the eighth consecutive year that WuXi AppTec has achieved this distinction.

This recognition underscores WuXi AppTec's enduring commitment to addressing customers' needs

with its unique contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) model. From discovery to commercialization, WuXi AppTec's CRDMO model provides our customers with the highest quality standards and seamless support throughout the drug development process. Additionally, Frost & Sullivan commends the company for driving innovation, adhering to the highest quality standards, and helping customers accelerate development, improve productivity, and manage costs effectively.



"We are delighted to receive the 2024 Global CRDMO Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "WuXi AppTec is committed to enhancing our unique integrated CRDMO business model to foster collaboration and drive innovation. Our customers deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients around the world, and we are honored to continue supporting these efforts with the highest quality standards and service."

"Frost & Sullivan is impressed by WuXi AppTec's proactive approach to addressing evolving pharma and biotech needs through its unique CRDMO business model, which enables the company to foster scientific innovation, develop distinct industry insights, and leverage opportunities in new molecules," said Ojaswi Rana, a research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "By continuously enhancing its capabilities and capacity, the company supports the industry and customers to bring groundbreaking therapies to patients around the world."

Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries, innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED