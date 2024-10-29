UK, EU, Canada Impose New Sanctions On Myanmar Military Regime

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom, European Union and Canada on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on the Myanmar military's access to military materiel, equipment and funds.

"The human rights violations taking place across Myanmar, including on civilian infrastructure, by the Myanmar military is unacceptable and the impact on innocent civilians is intolerable," for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West said in a press statement issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

"That is why today the UK is announcing fresh sanctions targeting the suppliers of equipment and aviation fuel to the Myanmar military. Alongside the EU and Canada, we are today further constraining the military's access to funds, equipment and resources."

The UK Foreign Office statement said that this move will help to constrain the Myanmar military's ability to conduct airstrikes on civilians, which amount to gross human rights violations.

The latest round of UK sanctions is against six entities involved either in providing aviation fuel to the Myanmar military or in the supply of restricted goods, including aircraft parts, it clarified.

It added that today's announcement bolsters previous sanctions against suppliers of aviation fuel to the military in February and March 2023 and arms dealers in October 2023.

The UK vowed that it will continue to work with partners to restrict the sale and transfer of arms and finance to the Myanmar military.

"These sanctions will increase pressure on the Myanmar military. The UK remains steadfast in our support for the Myanmar people and their aspirations for a peaceful and democratic future," said Minister West.

According to the statement, since the coup, the UK has provided more than GBP 150 million for life-saving humanitarian assistance, healthcare, education and support for civil society and local communities in Myanmar. (end)

nbs







MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108831201