Anti-Corruption Court Baramulla Rejects Bail Of Accused AEE

Details reveal that the corruption case has been registered against AEE Mubarak Ahmad Ganie on 16-10-2024 for demanding commission @ 2% as bribe from contractor /complainant for processing his bill. The contractor / complainant approached Station ACB Baramulla with a written complaint and requested for action against AEE.



Accordingly a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered by ACB against the accused AEE & during investigation the accused officer was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 25000/- from contractor at PWD (R&B) office Sopore District Baramulla on 16-10-2024.

As mandated under law, the accused AEE was presented before court of special judge Anti-corruption court Baramulla from time to time and is presently under judicial custody. An application was moved by the accused through his wife before the Anti-Corruption Court Baramulla for seeking bail. The said application was forwarded by the Court to P/S ACB Baramulla for report.

Accordingly, a report was submitted before the Court and upon hearing the arguments the Court rejected the bail application of the accused AEE with the following observations:

“There is prima facie evidence regarding involvement of accused in the offence alleged. Other factors like character of evidence collected during investigation, nature and gravity of offence involved, minimum punishment prescribed for said offence, character, position and standing of accused, gravity of accusation and larger public interest – also heavily tilt against accused at this stage. The application of the accused has no merit and same is therefore dismissed”.

The case is under investigation, recently ACB has registered several cases against corrupt public servants and many were also caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe. General public of has appreciated pro active approach of the ACB in dealing with complaints of corruption.

