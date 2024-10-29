Everus Construction Group Set To Join S&P Smallcap 600

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everus Group Inc. (NYSE: ECG ) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 1, replacing Clearwater Paper Corp. (NYSE: CLW ), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU ) is spinning off Everus Construction Group in a transaction expected to be completed on November 1. Following the spin-off, the parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 but will change its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sector from Industrials to

Utilities. Clearwater Paper is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name



Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector November 1, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Everus Construction Group ECG Industrials November 4, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Clearwater Paper CLW Materials

