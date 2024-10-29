UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE 2024 WOLFE RESEARCH HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
10/29/2024
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS ) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer will present at the 2024 Wolfe Research Healthcare conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 12:20PM (ET).
A live Audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website ( ). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.
Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
