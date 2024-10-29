Shower Friendly And Water Resistant Paperboard Packaging Now Available From Carton Service CSI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water resistant and shower friendly paper packaging

Paper Over Plastic Packaging Solutions

SHELBY, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carton Service has expanded our role in the liquid carton packaging market. New equipment and new patents are part of this newly designed print, production and test site - one of the few centrally located in North America.

To see samples, if you will be attending Pack Expo in Chicago next week, please come see us at Booth S-1514 where we will be with NiMCO Equipment demonstrating non-traditional uses of paperboard packaging like soaps, cleansers, shampoos, and lubricants (like motor oil). Of course, we can also package beverages like milk, non-dairy milk, water and other beverages.

And we can package semi-solid contents like cole slaw and plenty of dry ingredients. We also have patents on windowed gable cartons.. You can confidently use our containers in wet environments like kitchens, laundry rooms and the bathroom.



Carton Service provides FSC ® (FSC C-182277) certified products and also has a bronze Ecovadis sustainability rating. Carton Service CSI, LLC has been delivering quality folding cartons to customers since 1926 and also direct contact gable-top cartons for decades. Recently, they introduced the Cartons4REarth® brand of cartons with many eco-friendly attributes. Competitively serving small-to-large quantity runs, Carton Service maintains expertise in windowed gable-top cartons, UV printing and UV coating production, in-line vision systems, and quality operating system procedures. We also handle specialty converting applications such as security tags, milk and foil stock converting, embossing, and direct contact food carton production. Carton Service has in-house design & packaging structure teams to help you get your product to market (providing mockups for retail line reviews and presentations). All services are conveniently carried out under one roof for better quality control and responsiveness. 800.533.7744.

For more information about Carton Service and our sustainable packaging solutions, please visit our website , where you can find our 2024 Sustainability Commitment, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

