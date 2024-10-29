Strata Global Celebrates 20Th Anniversary With Launch Of Stratasphere 3D Interactive Maps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stratasphere 3D interactive maps

High-Quality Geosynthetic Materials

Advanced Systems for Stability

Strata Global celebrates 20 years with the launch of Stratasphere 3D interactive maps, revolutionizing civil engineering material selection and decision-making.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Strata Global, a leading of geosynthetic materials in India, proudly marks its 20th anniversary by launching the Stratasphere 3D interactive maps. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize the civil engineering by offering an advanced platform that enhances material selection and decision-making, while also providing engineers, contractors, and consultants with new capabilities to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their projects. This launch is a celebration of Strata Global's two decades of exceptional service and innovation, coupled with the introduction of a groundbreaking technology designed to reshape the future of civil engineering. To access the maps, please visit: strataglobalStratasphere 3D Interactive MapThe Stratasphere 3D maps represent a major leap forward in how civil engineers, contractors, and consultants approach the design and selection of geosynthetic materials, including geogrids, geocells, and geocomposites. Professionals in civil engineering have traditionally relied on complex calculations, paper-based data, and manual systems for material selection. The Stratasphere 3D interactive maps, however, bring the design process to life by providing all users with an interactive, user-friendly platform to visualize materials for specific applications.The tool is designed to simplify and expedite the material selection process by offering engineers, contractors, and consultants a range of applications across multiple sectors, including transport infrastructure, landfills, mining operations, and industrial applications. By offering over 80 different applications to explore, the Stratasphere 3D maps allow users to quickly assess the performance characteristics of geosynthetic materials in real-world scenarios, aiding faster, and more accurate decisions.Key features of Stratasphere:1. Enhanced material visualization: Engineers can interact with geosynthetic materials, gaining insights into their performance across various terrains and stress conditions.2. Improved decision-making: The map provides data-driven recommendations, streamlining material selection and project timelines.Stakeholder communication: The interactive interface simplifies communication with contractors and stakeholders, ensuring material choices are clearly understood.3. Risk mitigation: By visualizing how materials interact with environmental factors, users can preempt potential challenges, reducing project risks.Sustainability insights: The tool highlights eco-friendly materials, aligning with global trends toward sustainable construction practices.20 years of innovation and excellenceThe launch of Stratasphere coincides with Strata Global's 20th anniversary, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Founded in 2004 by Ashok Bhagnani, Strata Global has come a long way from its partnership with Strata Systems, USA. Over the years, Strata Global has built a reputation for delivering high-quality geosynthetics that address the challenges faced by engineers, contractors, and consultants in various sectors, including transportation, landfills, mining, and industrial applications.Strata Global is known for its commitment to quality, with product offerings such as StrataWeb® geocells, StrataGridTM Uniaxial geogrids, StrataGridTM Biaxial geogrids , StrataTex HSRTM, StrataDrainTM, and Sleeve-It® – a panel wall system for reinforcement – reflecting its commitment to providing solutions that exceed industry standards.These products reflect Strata Global's dedication to providing solutions that exceed industry standards. Among their advanced systems are StrataSlopeTM, StrataWallTM, and StrataBlockTM, designed to enhance stability and support in engineering projects. Strata Global's geosynthetics are not only durable and efficient but also environmentally friendly, aligning with global sustainability trends.In addition to its high-quality products, Strata Global is also known for its excellent customer service and technical expertise. The company has a dedicated team of engineers and technical professionals who provide support to clients, ensuring that they have access to the best possible solutions for their projects. With manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, and a distribution network spanning over 40 countries, Strata Global has established itself as one of the leading manufacturers of geocells and geosynthetic materials in the world.Looking to the futureAs Strata Global celebrates this significant milestone, the company is more determined than ever to shape the future of civil engineering. The launch of the Stratasphere 3D maps marks just the beginning of a series of groundbreaking technological innovations designed to empower industry professionals in overcoming tomorrow's challenges. Strata Global remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and collaboration, ensuring that its products and services continuously adapt to the evolving needs of the sector.The Stratasphere 3D maps are a testament to Strata Global's dedication to providing advanced solutions that empower engineers, contractors, and consultants to design safer, more efficient, and more sustainable infrastructure. The company remains focused on developing innovative tools that drive progress and contribute to the growth of the civil engineering industry, both in India and globally.Strata Global is committed to expanding its product portfolio, delivering the highest quality geosynthetic materials to all stakeholders in the industry with educational resources and technical expertise. The company's legacy of innovation is built on a foundation of trust, collaboration, and excellence, and the Stratasphere 3D maps mark an exciting new chapter in Strata Global's journey.About Strata GlobalStrata Global was founded in 2004, is a leading provider of geosynthetic-based soil reinforcement and geotechnical engineering solutions. It offers high-quality products designed for infrastructure, landfills, mining, and transportation sectors. With over 20 years of experience, Strata Global has been a key player in the geotechnical industry, providing solutions that enhance the performance, durability, and sustainability of construction projects worldwide.Strata Global is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and has become one of the largest geogrid manufacturers in India with a global distribution network.Key projects:1. Santos Port in Brazil, where StrataWeb® provided essential load support.2. NASA Causeway in Florida, USA, where StrataGridTM reinforced soil for greater stability.3. Retaining walls in Mizoram, India, and Qatar, where Strata's geosynthetics ensured durable, long-lasting infrastructure.As Strata Global looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in the civil engineering sector. The Stratasphere 3D interactive maps are just the beginning of a series of advancements aimed at enhancing project efficiency and sustainability. With a strong commitment to research and development, Strata Global is excited to continue providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of engineers, contractors, and consultants around the world.

