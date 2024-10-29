2024 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set™ Available On November 5

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 United States Mint (Mint) Limited Edition Silver Proof Set will be available for purchase beginning on November 5 at noon EST. Mintage is limited to 50,000 sets, with orders limited to one set per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

This set features eight proof coins struck in 99.9 percent fine silver at the Mint's facility in San Francisco. Each coin is encapsulated and placed in a beautifully designed package. The Mint's certificate of authenticity accompanies each set which contains the following coins:



One American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin

Five American Women QuartersTM Program coins with reverse designs honoring Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, the Hon. Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz, and Zitkala-Ša.

One Kennedy half dollar One Roosevelt dime

The 2024 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set is priced at $255. To set up a“Remind Me” alert, visit catalog.usmint.gov/limited-edition-2024-silver-proof-set-24RC.html/ (product code 24RC).

This recurring set is now available for purchase through the Mint's Subscription Program . Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit .

The 2024 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set will also be available for purchase at the Mint's sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

This product is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program are eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and carry a premium. Early release products are not eligible for discounts.

Please use the Mint's catalog site at as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of November 5, 2024, at noon EST.

