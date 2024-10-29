Indonesia Bans Sale Of Iphone 16, Apple Watch 10 Over Investment Dispute

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indonesia has officially banned the sale of Apple's 16 and Apple Watch 10.

This decision comes after Apple failed to meet specific local regulations, according to an announcement from the country's ministry.

Apple, which enjoys widespread popularity across Asia, faced roadblocks in Indonesia due to an investment regulation that mandates 40% of a product's components be sourced domestically.

While Apple had pledged to invest 1.7 trillion rupiah ($113 million) in the country, recent reports reveal it has only fulfilled 1.5 trillion rupiah of this commitment.

This shortfall has led to Apple's inability to secure the necessary certification for its latest products.

Febri Hendri Antoni Arif, spokesperson for Indonesia's Ministry of Industry, explained in a statement,“The iPhone 16 devices imported by registered importers cannot yet be marketed domestically... Apple Indonesia has not fulfilled its investment commitment to obtain certification.”

This regulation aims to encourage foreign companies to contribute directly to Indonesia's economy by sourcing local materials and creating jobs.

The ministry's spokesperson clarified, however, that Indonesians are still allowed to purchase and use these devices if they bring them in personally, provided they are not intended for commercial sale.

“These devices can enter the country for personal use, but any commercial transaction is prohibited,” Arif added.

Indonesia's smartphone market remains dominated by brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung, which have more readily adapted to Indonesia's domestic sourcing requirements.