Panama Fuel Prices Will Drop Starting This Friday
10/30/2024 11:11:35 PM
The National energy Secretariat announced on Wednesday the new fuel prices, which will take effect starting Friday, November 1. According to the price table released by the energy authority, 95-octane gasoline will be sold at $0.88 per liter ($3.34 per gallon) and 91-octane gasoline at $0.84 per liter ($3.20 per gallon). Low-sulfur diesel, on the other hand, will cost $0.79 per liter ($2.99 per gallon). The new fuel prices will take effect at 6:00 am on Friday, November 1, until 5:59 am on Friday, November 15, 2024.
