Jordan Participates Global Alliance For Implementing Two-State Solution Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 30 (Petra) -- Jordan is participating in a meeting of officials to follow up on the "Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution" initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The two-day meeting aims to mobilise international efforts to end the Israeli of Palestinian territories and establish an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson Sufian Qudah said, "Jordan is one of the main countries that contributed to launching this initiative during the ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last September, along with the rest of the members of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, the EU and Norway."Qudah noted Jordan's support for the rights of the Palestinian people and their right to establish their independent state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.