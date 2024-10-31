Top Events On October 31: Diwali Celebration, India's Largest G2G Campaign To Conclude, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) ()Top events on October 31: Diwali 2024 will be celebrated today coinciding with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary which is recognised as National Unity Day. On October 31, DMRC and Kolkata Metro will adjust services for the festivities. In addition, the National will boycott the Foundation Day event today.

Happy Diwali 2024

The festival of lights, also known as Deepavali, marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and happiness over despair. It is a major Hindu festival celebrated yearly on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month to mark Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel-the first home minister of Independent India-is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel also dubbed as 'Sardar Patel' was born on October 31, 1875. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014 to pay tribute to the great man who unified the country.

Diwali 2024: What's open, what's closed today– From stock, markets, banks, schools to liquor stores DMRC issues revised timing for its metro services

On the occasion of Diwal i, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced revised timing for its services on October 31. The DMRC in a statement said, "On account of the Diwali festival, the last Delhi Metro train service on 31st October 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines."

JKNC to stay away from UT Foundation Day celebrations

J-K's ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said it would stay away from the Union Territory's foundation day celebrations on October 31 as it does not accept the status and wants restoration of statehood at the earliest.

Kolkata Metro to operate 8 special trains

To facilitate the visit of devotees to the famed Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples on Kali Puja night on October 31 , Kolkata Metro will operate eight special trains in both directions on the Dakshineswar-New Garia route (Blue Line) between 9.40 pm and 11 pm. The eight trains - four each in both routes - will operate at an interval of 20 minutes, Kolkata Metro said in a statement.

PM Modi to pay floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness the Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise 16 marching contingents from 9 States and 1 UT Police, 4 Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band.



Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala

The traditional Asthanam ceremony will take place at Bangaru Vakili within the temple premises on October 31, reports have stated. The ritual will take place for two hours i.e. 7 am -9 am.

RSS Pracharak Prashikshan camp to be organised in Gwalior

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a 'Pracharak Prashikshan' camp in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, from October 31 to November 4. The five-day meeting will take place at Kedar Dham Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gwalior, sources said as reported by ANI. The camp aims to enhance the skills and methodologies of propagators working within various organisations. Sessions will cover key topics such as operational strategies and skill development.

The special campaign 4.0, being carried out from October 2-31, 2024, implements the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for institutionalising 'swachhata' and reducing pendency in government. This campaign is the largest government-to-government initiative in India focused on minimizing pendency, and it will wrap up on October 31.