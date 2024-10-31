CID Opens News Grievance Cell To Tackle Verification Delays, Sees High Demand
Date
10/31/2024 12:07:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With a direct line for grievances now open, the recently established Public Grievance Cell at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Srinagar started its operations on Wednesday.
The cell is seeing a remarkable public response. Citizens now have streamlined options to address issues directly with CID by scheduling appointments through WhatsApp at 9906126468, emailing
[email protected] , or calling 0194-2459935.
Earlier the ADGP CID J&K, Nitish Kumar, underscored the commitment to improving public-police interaction
Opened on October 28, the cell targets delays in verifications, procedural questions, and response times, aiming to make these processes quicker and more transparent.
Pertinently, the Special Branch (CID-SB) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is responsible for security clearances, and emphasizes thorough background checks for applicants. According to their guidelines, applicants for government jobs and passports undergo screening to ensure no links with activities that threaten security. This includes a comprehensive review of past violations, such as participation in incidents considered hostile to anti-India activities, like stone-pelting. The thoroughness of these checks has led to delays for many, and in some cases, rejections based on familial connections to previous militancy or civil offenses.
Set up to alleviate these obstacles, the cell was designed to offer citizens a straightforward process to report and resolve grievances.“We are addressing prolonged issues such as delays in passport processing, and providing a direct solution pathway,” a CID official noted. As a result, the cell witnessed a large turnout, with residents eager to resolve long-standing issues tied to bureaucratic hold-ups and verification protocols.
|
