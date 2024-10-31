Saudi Arabia Hosted Meeting To Push For Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH/RAMALLAH, Oct 31 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia hosted yesterday, the first meeting of the global alliance in Riyadh, aiming to push for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In his opening remarks, Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, emphasised that, the escalating violence in the region and the continued Israeli“aggression” on Palestine and Lebanon, requires a firm response from the international community.

The Saudi called for intensified international efforts, to push for the implementation of the two-state solution and restore security and stability in the region.

He stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the end of impunity through accountability mechanisms.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia's support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees' vital role, in providing humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian presidency appreciated Saudi efforts in hosting the meeting and commended all friendly and allied nations participating.

Over the past year, the coalition has worked to gather international support for greater recognition of the State of Palestine, advocate for full UN membership, push for a ceasefire, provide humanitarian aid, and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, it said.

The two-day meeting kicked off here yesterday, with Saudi Arabia affirming that, it is a step towards ending the Palestinian crisis, according to the official Al-Ekhbariya news channel.

In Sept, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the global alliance, to implement the two-state solution, on behalf of Arab and Islamic states and European partners.– NNN-SPA